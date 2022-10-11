SELANGOR SULTAN PUTS THE PEOPLE FIRST – WANTS PAKATAN STATE GOVT TO FOCUS ON FLOODS PREPARATIONS – INSTEAD OF RUSHING FOR ELECTIONS – UNLIKE UMNO & ISMAIL SABRI’S CHEAP RUSH TO GET LOW VOTER TURNOUT ADVANTAGE – WHILE PUTTING LIVES AT RISK
October 11, 2022 10:18 pm by | 0 Comments
Selangor sultan wants state govt to complete full term
PETALING JAYA: Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah wants the current Pakatan Harapan state government to complete its full term, says menteri besar Amirudin Shari.
In a statement, Amirudin said Sultan Sharafuddin wanted the current administration to focus on safeguarding the welfare of the people, rather than dissolving the state assembly to follow Parliament’s dissolution.
This means the election for state seats in Selangor will only be held next year.
It follows an audience the sultan granted Amirudin at Istana Bukit Kayangan this morning.
The menteri besar also said he briefed Sultan Sharafuddin on the state government’s preparations for possible floods as well as the Selangor state budget for 2023. He said the annual state budget will be tabled at the legislative assembly this year.
Yesterday, caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament, paving the way for the 15th general election (GE15).
Ismail also urged state governments to dissolve their legislative assemblies following the dissolution of Parliament. FMT
MB confirms no state polls for Selangor after audience with Sultan
KUALA LUMPUR — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today confirmed there will be no state election this year.
He said state Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had given his royal consent for the state legislative assembly to continue operating as is instead of going for a dissolution similar to Parliament.
Amirudin said he had an audience with the Sultan at Istana Bukit Kayangan in Shah Alam earlier today, and presented his state administration’s preparation for possible floods in Selangor.
He added that he also informed the Sultan that the state government was preparing to table its Budget 2023 in the state legislative assembly this year, which would take into account post Covid-19 economic recovery efforts and public social welfare.
“DYMM Tuanku is pleased that the administration continue to focus its efforts to ensure the wellbeing of Selangor residents,” Amirudin said in his statement.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament to pave the way for an early GE15 that must be held 60 days from now, ignoring appeals from the federal Opposition bloc as well as lawmakers from his own party not to hold the poll until next year as the country braces for the annual monsoon floods. MM