Selangor sultan wants state govt to complete full term

PETALING JAYA: Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah wants the current Pakatan Harapan state government to complete its full term, says menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

In a statement, Amirudin said Sultan Sharafuddin wanted the current administration to focus on safeguarding the welfare of the people, rather than dissolving the state assembly to follow Parliament’s dissolution.

This means the election for state seats in Selangor will only be held next year.

It follows an audience the sultan granted Amirudin at Istana Bukit Kayangan this morning.

The menteri besar also said he briefed Sultan Sharafuddin on the state government’s preparations for possible floods as well as the Selangor state budget for 2023. He said the annual state budget will be tabled at the legislative assembly this year.

Yesterday, caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament, paving the way for the 15th general election (GE15).

Ismail also urged state governments to dissolve their legislative assemblies following the dissolution of Parliament. FMT

