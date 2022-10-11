ALL EYES ON WHERE ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR WILL SCURRY – UMNO KEEPS KHAIRY AS ‘SECRET WEAPON’ TO TAKE ON PAKATAN CHIEF AT PD – EVEN IN ARCH-TRAITOR AZMIN’S GOMBAK, IT LOOKS LIKE ANWAR DOESN’T DARE RISK IT
Despite the dissolution of Parliament to make way for the 15th general election (GE15), incumbent Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin’s fate on where he would be fielded remains a mystery.
Speaking to the press this afternoon, Khairy stressed that the Umno leadership will decide on the matter and he will abide by the party’s decision.
“I will obey party decisions, whether I’ll be fielded or not. And if I’m contesting, (I will accept) where I will be (fielded),” he said after launching a book titled ‘An Overview of Disaster Life Support in Disaster Management’ at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.
“We must have faith in the party leadership. If not, there will be a lot of confusion,” he added.
Asked if the Umno leadership had hinted at his potential “battleground”, Khairy said he’s leaving the matter to the party.
“I’m sure they will decide very soon”.
In September, Khairy announced that he would not defend the Rembau parliamentary seat, which he has held since 2008, to make way for Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan to contest there for GE15.
For the record, Khairy has defended the Rembau seat for three terms.
In GE14, he won the parliamentary seat, defeating his contenders from PAS and PKR by garnering 36,096 votes.
Yesterday, Khairy reiterated that it is up to Umno’s top leadership to make the call as he is a party man and will be open to contesting in any constituency in Negeri Sembilan or Klang Valley.
This is despite receiving seat offers from many local leaders as well as rumours that he would contest in Alor Setar, Kedah and Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.
Harapan to field new faces in Gombak, Ampang despite Anwar speculation
This comes amid speculation that opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim might contest in either of those seats after he said he is ready to contest a parliamentary seat held by a “traitor” of Harapan.
“Last night there was a discussion (about candidates), we will present new faces and also young candidates to add variety and also to strengthen PKR and Harapan’s representation,” Amirudin said, as reported by Bernama today.
Aside from the Gombak and Ampang seats, there had also been speculation that Anwar might contest in Tambun, where the incumbent MP is Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu.
The PKR chief said in late September that he had not decided on his choice of parliamentary seat yet.
“But I will certainly consider a seat held by a ‘traitor’ of PKR and Harapan… for example, if the party says contest for the parliamentary seat in Gombak, I will contest,” the incumbent Port Dickson MP had said.
MPs who had deserted PKR and joined Bersatu were Azmin Ali (Gombak), Zuraida Kamaruddin (Ampang), Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Kamaruddin Jaffar (Bandar Tun Razak), Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat), Santhara Kumar (Segamat), Ali Biju (Saratok), Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo) and Jonathan Yasin (Ranau).
Caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had yesterday announced the dissolution of Parliament, paving the way for GE15.
MKINI
