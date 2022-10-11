FROM CREEPY RONNIE LIU’S ‘HEART’ – OR IS HE JUST SNIFFING TO CONTEST SUNGAI PELEK AGAIN? – NO SURPRISES BUT AFTER GE15 ANNOUNCEMENT, RONNIE U-TURNS FROM QUITTING DAP ‘FOR NOW’

Change of heart: Ronnie Liu to stay with DAP for now

KLANG: In a surprising turn of events, DAP central working committee member and Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu has decided against ditching his party for now.

Liu, who is a party central executive committee (CEC) member, said in a message posted on his Facebook Timeline, that although he was unhappy and disillusioned with some of his party leaders, he would stay on for the sake of his constituents.

Ditching that party currently would render him an irresponsible elected representative as it would mean abandoning the people who had voted for him, explained Liu.

“I am a responsible Adun and will not quit and abandon my supporters and constituents especially during this period of inclement weather when there is great risk of floods.

“I’m afraid the party secretary-general has to wait a little longer for my official resignation letter,” said Liu.

In the post, Liu also accused some of the party leaders of having been smitten by power, position and perks during Pakatan Harapan’s 22-month tenure as the Federal Government as well as losing touch with the party’s original ideals.

“After tasting success in the 2018 GE14, there is remarkable change in DAP as noticed by grassroots members.

“Some of the current leaders are less tolerant to differing opinions,” said Liu.

However, Liu said the DAP was his “life” and that it was still a good party with strong grassroots.

Unfortunately, he added, although DAP called itself democratic, some party leaders did not really understand this principle championed by the party.

“It is naive to believe that democracy is only about ‘majority rule’ and forget that democracy is also about protection of ‘minority interests’,” he said.

Liu urged the DAP to admit mistakes were made during its 22 months as Federal Government and together with Pakatan Harapan, apologise to the voters and seek a second chance.

He added the recent amendments to the party constitution allowing the secretary-general to remove any member who disagreed with the CEC was a classic example of “tyranny of the majority.”

The proposed amendments would grant the CEC the clout to kick out any member deemed not following party directives.

The party’s elected representatives or senators who refused to listen to the CEC’s instructions could also be booted out of the DAP.

The CEC would also be given the power to dish out specific orders to its MPs, state assemblymen and senators which must be adhered to.

It was understood the party had already sent the proposed amendments to the Registrar of Societies (ROS) for approval.

Liu criticised the amendments and said they were a serious infringement on freedom of expression.

He added that among the grouses he had with his party were the extension of operating licence for Lynas; the arrest of DAP leaders who were allegedly supporting the LTTE which was already a defunct organisation; slashing allocation of funds to Tunku Abdul Rahman University College to snipe MCA; subtle introduction of Jawi into the school syllabus; delaying the recognition of the unified examination certificate; no improvement in the quota in the intake of students for matriculation, and extension of the North-South Expressway.

Liu said his post was a message from his heart.

ANN

.