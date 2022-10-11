PROMISCUOUS PAS TO DECIDE THURSDAY WHO IT WILL SLEEP WITH AT GE15 – UMNO OR BERSATU?

PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin says the Muslim unity agenda is the will of God, not that of the party president.

PETALING JAYA: With PAS now at a crossroads between Umno and Bersatu as election partners, a meeting of the party leadership on Thursday will be crucial in clearing the way ahead.

“Bersatu has asked us to make Umno our enemy. Umno, on the other hand, has asked us to ‘divorce’ Bersatu. We have our own thoughts on the matter, which we will reveal soon,” the Islamic party’s spiritual leader, Hashim Jasin, told FMT.

He said PAS was still keen on working with both parties. “PAS views the Muslim unity agenda not as the will of the party’s president, but an order from God,” he said.

Hashim said the PAS meeting on Thursday will discuss an impending clash with Umno in 27 seats, as well as the conditions set by Bersatu and Umno for an electoral alliance.

Asked if PAS would consider going into the general election on its own, if cooperation with both parties fell through, Hashim said: “We hope they come with an open mind. We do what God commands us to do, not what humans tell us to do.”

Umno has said there was an impending clash between the two parties in 27 seats because PAS had not met the three conditions set for an electoral alliance between them.

The three requirements are for PAS to pull out from the Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional coalition, cut political ties with Bersatu, and officially declare that it would leave PN and Bersatu.

Yesterday, Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin said the non-fulfilment of the three conditions automatically meant that cooperation between the two parties had fallen through.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

