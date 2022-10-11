GERMANY STARTS TO WAKE UP – RAILWAYS IN THE NORTH SABOTAGED AFTER NORDSTREAM 2 EXPLOSION – SUSPECTED SABOTEUR, AGAIN THE U.S.!

And you thought I will jump on the Parliament dissolution today. Something more serious has happened. Someone sabotaged the railway system in northern Germany forcing rail services to be shut down for a few hours. Fingers are pointing at the US. I always suspect the Brits – they are the real nasties at dirty tricks like this. The Germans are facing the biggest calamity in Europe because their economy is the most dependent on Russian gas supplies, which are now subject to US, UK and EU sanctions.