WOW! ISMAIL SABRI IN THE END THE MOST TREACHEROUS OF THEM ALL – NOT ONLY BETRAYS THE PEOPLE BY CALLING GE15 AMID FLOODS – BUT TWISTS & TURNS THE ‘KERIS’ DEEP INTO THE BACKS OF MUHYIDDIN & PAS – BLAMING THEIR LETTER TO AGONG FOR ROYAL DECISION TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT

Caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has blamed the dissolution of Parliament on 12 Perikatan Nasional (PN) ministers, who recently penned a letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to record their objections for the 15th general election (GE15) to be held within this year.

He said the action had undermined the prime minister institution and the solidarity among members of the federal administration.

“As per my special address yesterday, the dissolution of Parliament was to give back the mandate to choose the government to the rakyat, and hence put a stop to claims that the government of the day is a ‘back door’ and illegitimate administration.

“This decision (to dissolve Parliament) was also made following the current political development, where 12 ministers had acted unreasonably by sending a letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Thus, the dissolution of Parliament was to prevent disharmony in the administration. The ministers’ action had also undermined the prime minister institution, as the prime minister was appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and diminished the spirit of solidarity among members of the administration,” he said in a statement today. MKINI

PM blames Muhyiddin, Perikatan ministers for collapse of administration

PRIME Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has blamed predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin and the 12 Perikatan Nasional (PN) ministers for making the government untenable, forcing Ismail to dissolve parliament. Ismail said that it was clear in his announcement that the dissolution was to clear the air on their legitimacy and that they are not a back door government, so he had to return the mandate to the people. “The decision was also due to the 12 PN ministers writing to the Agong, advising him against holding the elections this year. “It was also due to Muhyiddin’s declaration that Barisan Nasional (BN) is PN’s enemy at the polls,” he said in a statement. Yesterday, after consultation with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Ismail had announced the dissolution of parliament. He said the Agong has given his assent, with the current term set to end in July. On the same day, Istana Negara issued a statement saying the Agong was left with no choice but to accept Ismail’s request to dissolve the Dewan Rakyat. Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the King was disappointed with the current political scenario, but felt that the people should decide. “After meeting the prime minister and after looking into his request, the King with powers stipulated under the Federal Constitution gave his royal assent to dissolve parliament. “His Majesty made it clear that he has no other option but to accept the request to allow the mandate to be returned to the people,” the palace said in a statement. Meanwhile, Ismail added that sending the nation to the polls was to prevent any dissent from within the government. “The actions of these 12 ministers shows they have clearly turned their backs on me and simultaneously eroded the spirit of solidarity within the administration. “Even recently, there cabinet members openly criticising the government’s decisions and policies. “Even Muhyiddin, who declared BN as his main enemy, has invited the seeds of division, despite his party being a member of the government.” Ismail said Muhyiddin, who was also the chairman of the National Recovery Council, had made a statement suggesting that parliament be dissolved because the government had failed to manage the country and the economy properly. “The government is only able to function properly through unity,” Ismail said. “The country needs a stable government to face upcoming challenges.” TMI

