Chin Tong: Pakatan, BN set for close race in 10 Johor seats

The Johor PH deputy chief said the outcome of these were crucial as they would be bellwethers for the larger general election.

JOHOR BARU – Pakatan Harapan (PH) should expect fierce contest from Barisan Nasional in around 10 federal seats in Johor during the 15th general election (GE15), said Liew Chin Tong.

“As we know, Johor offers the largest number of parliamentary seats with 26 in the peninsula, making the southern state a significant battleground for GE15.

“BN, which won eight seats in the previous 14th general election (GE14), is confident of winning at least 10 seats for the coming GE15. PH also has the same number and with that, we expect fierce clashes in the remainder six to 10 seats,” said Liew in a press conference at the Stulang assemblyman’s service centre in Taman Maju Jaya here today.

Also present was Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen Kah Eng of DAP.

Liew, who is also the Johor DAP chief, was commenting on the dissolution of Parliament earlier today.

In GE14, BN contested all 26 federal seats in Johor. DAP contested six and won five.

Liew, who is also the Perling assemblyman, revealed that seat negotiations between PH components were settled and will be announced soon.

“Johor DAP will always prioritise our support to other component parties to ensure that victory goes to PH,” he added.

This afternoon, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament, following weeks of intense speculation, to pave way for GE15 that must be held within 60 days from today. ANN

GE15: We’ve been called many ‘names’, it’s time for people to choose govt, says Bung Moktar

KUALA LUMPUR: The people have seen the performance of the Pakatan Harapan, Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional-led governments, so it is time for them to decide who is the right one, says Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

The Umno supreme council member said it is time for the rakyat to choose the government that they want following the dissolution of Parliament to pave the way for the 15th General Election.

“The time is right because we have been called the ‘backdoor’ government, the ‘unelected’ government and many more names.

“The GE15 will help resolve this issue once and for all, as the mandate is now with the people to choose a stable government who can manage the economy, the people and the nation,” he said ahead of the special Umno supreme council meeting at 8pm Monday (Oct 10) to discuss the preparations for GE15.

The Sabah Umno chief said the meeting, which will be held at its headquarters in Menara Dato Onn here, is slated to be a significant step for the party to achieve victory at all levels in GE15.

“The meeting is aimed at further strengthening the election machinery at all levels.

“If Umno and Barisan Nasional want to win, we have to work like those who want to win from the way we talk, act and work, all must lean towards winning the polls.

“It will be useless if we don’t walk the talk. As for Sabah, we will work hard for the polls,” he said.

Melaka Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the focus of the meeting is set on winning GE15.

When asked if discussions about PAS will be included in the meeting, he said it would only be about Umno.

“GE15 machinery at all levels has been asked to be ready. This is to ensure that Umno obtains the best election results,” he said.

Umno also held a special meeting of the political bureau at 5pm.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament, paving the way for GE15 after receiving the King’s consent. ANN

