PRE OR POST DISSOLUTION, PROMISCUOUS PAS STILL AS FLIRTATIOUS – TUAN IBRAHIM VOWS TO STAND BY BERSATU, WHILE HADI SAYS PAS STILL IN LOVE WITH UMNO

PAS won’t let other agendas sidetrack unity efforts, says Hadi

Abdul Hadi Awang says the interests of the people and country must come first.

PETALING JAYA: PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang says that efforts to unite the ummah will continue, despite a snap general election being called.

“Ummah unity efforts will not be stifled by any agenda that does not put the interests of the people and country first,” he said in a statement after the dissolution of Parliament was announced today, which triggered a general election.

Hadi urged all Malaysians to fulfil their rights as voters and described the coming general election as a “very important one”.

He said Muslim unity was needed to guarantee political stability after GE15.

Last Saturday, PAS announced that it will stay the course in pushing for Muslim unity, with the hope for some “flexibility” on the part of Umno and Bersatu.

The call for Muslim unity was a reference to PAS’ efforts to get the three main Malay-Muslim parties of Umno, PAS and Bersatu to form an electoral alliance.

The party’s announcement came after a much-anticipated meeting that was meant to determine if PAS will stand by its partners in Perikatan Nasional or cooperate with Umno for the general election. FMT