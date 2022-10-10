PRE OR POST DISSOLUTION, PROMISCUOUS PAS STILL AS FLIRTATIOUS – TUAN IBRAHIM VOWS TO STAND BY BERSATU, WHILE HADI SAYS PAS STILL IN LOVE WITH UMNO
PAS won’t let other agendas sidetrack unity efforts, says Hadi
Abdul Hadi Awang says the interests of the people and country must come first.
PETALING JAYA: PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang says that efforts to unite the ummah will continue, despite a snap general election being called.
“Ummah unity efforts will not be stifled by any agenda that does not put the interests of the people and country first,” he said in a statement after the dissolution of Parliament was announced today, which triggered a general election.
Hadi urged all Malaysians to fulfil their rights as voters and described the coming general election as a “very important one”.
He said Muslim unity was needed to guarantee political stability after GE15.
The call for Muslim unity was a reference to PAS’ efforts to get the three main Malay-Muslim parties of Umno, PAS and Bersatu to form an electoral alliance.
The party’s announcement came after a much-anticipated meeting that was meant to determine if PAS will stand by its partners in Perikatan Nasional or cooperate with Umno for the general election. FMT
PAS to go all out with PN, Bersatu slams ‘weak’ Ismail
Bersatu Supreme Council member Razali Idris accuses Ismail Sabri Yaakob of succumbing to pressure from Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
PETALING JAYA: PAS has pledged to go all out with its allies in Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the upcoming general election (GE15), following the dissolution of Parliament.
PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man told FMT that the Islamic party’s election machinery had already been told a year ago that Parliament might be dissolved in October this year.
Tuan Ibrahim added that PAS’ experience being part of the federal government for over two years will be an advantage as it would convince voters about the party’s capability in managing the country.
Meanwhile, Bersatu Supreme Council member Razali Idris slammed Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob for dissolving Parliament despite the possibility of floods next month.
“I do not think he is capable of managing the floods that the country is expected to face next month. Everything that he has said so far (in relation to flood preparation) is just for show.”
Gerakan president Dominic Lau also hit out at Ismail over the dissolution, warning that this hasty decision would only adversely affect Malaysians.
He said the tabling of Budget 2023 last Friday was meaningless now, adding that Putrajaya should have been fully focused on debating the federal budget instead of going to the polls. FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.