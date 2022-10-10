ISMAIL SABRI, ZAHID & UMNO INCAPABLE OF MANAGING THE FLOODS – THAT MAY BE WHY THEY NEED TO RUSH GE15 – OR NO ONE WOULD VOTE FOR THEM – IMAGINE, THE FLOOD DISASTER AFTER GE15 – ‘EVERYTHING HE HAS SAID SO FAR IS JUST FOR SHOW’

PAS to go all out with PN, Bersatu slams ‘weak’ Ismail

PETALING JAYA: PAS has pledged to go all out with its allies in Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the upcoming general election (GE15), following the dissolution of Parliament.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man told FMT that the Islamic party’s election machinery had already been told a year ago that Parliament might be dissolved in October this year.

Tuan Ibrahim added that PAS’ experience being part of the federal government for over two years will be an advantage as it would convince voters about the party’s capability in managing the country.

Meanwhile, Bersatu Supreme Council member Razali Idris slammed Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob for dissolving Parliament despite the possibility of floods next month.

He accused Ismail of being weak and succumbing to pressure from Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for GE15 to be expedited.

“I do not think he is capable of managing the floods that the country is expected to face next month. Everything that he has said so far (in relation to flood preparation) is just for show.”

Gerakan president Dominic Lau also hit out at Ismail over the dissolution, warning that this hasty decision would only adversely affect Malaysians.

He said the tabling of Budget 2023 last Friday was meaningless now, adding that Putrajaya should have been fully focused on debating the federal budget instead of going to the polls.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.