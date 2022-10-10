Agong says had to agree to dissolve Parliament due to ongoing political developments

KUALA LUMPUR — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said today he had no choice but to give his consent for the dissolution of Parliament sought by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob due to “disappointing” political developments.

In a statement issued by the Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, the Agong said the decision he made was to return the mandate to Malaysians in order for them to elect a new and stable government.

He further stressed that a strong nation was crucial to ensure continued political stability and economic prosperity for the sake of the country and its people.

“His Majesty expresses disappointment at the recent political developments and His Majesty has no choice but to consent to the prime minister’s request for the mandate to be returned to the people in order for a stable government to be elected.

“Therefore, His Majesty expresses hope that the Election Commission will conduct the 15th General Election at the earliest after taking account of the southwest monsoon, which is expected to begin in mid-November,” the statement read.

In granting the consent, the Agong said the decision was made in accordance with his authority as under Articles 40(2)(b) and 55(2) of the Federal Constitution.

His Majesty also said Ismail Sabri had sought an unscheduled audience around noon on October 9 seeking Parliament’s dissolution effective October 10.

MALAY MAIL

.