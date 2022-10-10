‘Here we go’, social media react to impending GE15

PETALING JAYA: Netizens have taken to social media to express excitement and frustration over the dissolution of Parliament which paves the way for the next general election (GE15).

GE15 began trending on Twitter mere minutes after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament in a televised address this afternoon. GE15 must be held within 60 days.

One user, who goes by the handle @Real_Rash, exclaimed: “Parliament dissolved. Here we go.”

User @natmaurice_ said: “Whatever said and done let’s just go and vote. We might make a difference, you never know “.

Another, who goes by @Fxashley_, urged the public to remind their neighbour, family and friends to vote and “kick Umno out”.

“Word of mouth is more powerful,” she added.

User @kusanvinvin said it was time to teach Umno-BN politicians a thing or two about accountability and responsibility by voting them out.

Meanwhile, some netizens questioned the government on having GE15 during the monsoon season.

Twitter user @IzzraifHarz posted “so we really gonna go through with the general election in this Musim Banjir huh… headache headache”

Another user, @anushaa_s, said: “We will be going through monsoon season soon and they want to have the election in 60 days’ time?

GE15 is currently trending on Twitter, with more than 2,500 posts.

Umno has been pushing for GE15 to be held before the end of the year, but the party’s main rivals, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) have spoken against it.

Leaders from both PH and PN have cited the monsoon season, the economic situation, the effects of the pandemic, and year-end festivities as reasons to delay polls to a later date. FMT

Ismail went against wishes of people, say DAP leaders

PETALING JAYA: The opposition has lambasted Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob for dissolving Parliament, paving the way for the 15th general election (GE15).

Klang MP Charles Santiago said the move was orchestrated by Umno’s “court cluster” against the wishes of the people.

“What’s sad is that the prime minister has succumbed to it (dissolving Parliament) and not stood up for the interest of all Malaysians,” the DAP leader told FMT.

The “court cluster” refers to Umno leaders who are either on trial or have been convicted on charges such as criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering.

Santiago said these Umno leaders favoured an early election in order for them to “stay out of jail”.

With the Deepavali celebrations later this month, he said, it was insensitive and unjust to the Hindu community to have nationwide polls coinciding with the religious celebration.

DAP central committee member Young Syefura Othman accused Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) of not caring about the fate of the rakyat, with the polls possibly set to be held during the monsoon season.

In a statement, she said Malaysians needed to teach BN a lesson for prioritising their own desires over the people’s interests.

“I urge Malaysians to punish Umno and BN’s arrogance. Let’s all go out in droves to defeat BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN), who tarnished our democracy with the Sheraton Move (in February 2020).”

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said the party would do its best in GE15.

“The important thing is that we try our best to bring Malaysia back on track,” he said in a tweet.

Ismail’s announcement that Parliament had been dissolved today means the nation will go to the polls within 60 days.

He maintained that the decision to dissolve Parliament was to return the mandate to the people in view of the political instability in the country after three different administrations in the span of two-and-a-half years.

Umno has been pushing for GE15 to be held by the end of the year, but the party’s main rivals, Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional, are against it. FMT

