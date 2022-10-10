IT’S DONE – ISMAIL SABRI DISSOLVES PARLIAMENT, GE15 TO BE HELD WITHIN 60 DAYS – ALL STATES ASKED TO DISSOLVE THEIR ASSEMBLIES TOO

Parliament dissolved, GE15 within 60 days

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement on the dissolution of Parliament comes amid speculation of snap polls.

PETALING JAYA: Parliament has been dissolved paving the way for the 15th general election (GE15), Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced.

This means the nation will go to the polls within 60 days.

Umno has been pushing for GE15 to be held before the end of the year, but the party’s main rivals, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), have spoken against it.

 Leaders from both PH and PN have cited the monsoon season, the economic situation, the effects of the pandemic, and year-end festivities as reasons to delay polls to a later date.  FMT

PM urges states to dissolve respective legislative assemblies too

 Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the state polls should be held concurrently as it would smoothen the democratic process, save costs and prevent burdening the people.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has urged the various state governments to dissolve their respective legislative assemblies, following the dissolution of Parliament.

However, Ismail said Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor do not have to dissolve their state assemblies.

Ismail said the state polls should be held concurrently as it would smoothen the democratic process, save costs and prevent burdening the people with another election next year.  FMT

