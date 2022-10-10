IT’S DONE – ISMAIL SABRI DISSOLVES PARLIAMENT, GE15 TO BE HELD WITHIN 60 DAYS – ALL STATES ASKED TO DISSOLVE THEIR ASSEMBLIES TOO

PETALING JAYA: Parliament has been dissolved paving the way for the 15th general election (GE15), Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced.

This means the nation will go to the polls within 60 days.

Today’s announcement comes amid speculation of a snap election and just days after the national budget for 2023 was tabled.

Umno has been pushing for GE15 to be held before the end of the year, but the party’s main rivals, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), have spoken against it.

Leaders from both PH and PN have cited the monsoon season, the economic situation, the effects of the pandemic, and year-end festivities as reasons to delay polls to a later date. FMT

