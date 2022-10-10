IT’S DONE – ISMAIL SABRI DISSOLVES PARLIAMENT, GE15 TO BE HELD WITHIN 60 DAYS – ALL STATES ASKED TO DISSOLVE THEIR ASSEMBLIES TOO

PETALING JAYA: Parliament has been dissolved paving the way for the 15th general election (GE15), Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced.
This means the nation will go to the polls within 60 days.
Umno has been pushing for GE15 to be held before the end of the year, but the party’s main rivals, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), have spoken against it.
PM urges states to dissolve respective legislative assemblies too
PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has urged the various state governments to dissolve their respective legislative assemblies, following the dissolution of Parliament.
However, Ismail said Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor do not have to dissolve their state assemblies.
Ismail said the state polls should be held concurrently as it would smoothen the democratic process, save costs and prevent burdening the people with another election next year. FMT
