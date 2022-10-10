ALREADY, ZAHID TAKES CHARGE – EVEN BEFORE ISMAIL SABRI MAKES KEY DISSOLUTION ANNOUNCEMENT – ZAHID SAYS UMNO-BN WILL NOT BE VINDICTIVE, APOLOGISES FOR ITS MISTAKES
BN will not be vindictive after winning GE15, says Zahid
BARISAN Nasional (BN) will not take revenge against opposition leaders by dragging them to court if it comes back to power by winning the upcoming general election, its chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.
Citing all the court charges leveled against BN leaders after Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the last general election, Zahid said that the coalition would not act with such political motivation if they won the next election.
“I have promised that I will not take revenge. We are not vindictive; we do not take revenge if we win.
“We feel that politics and victory is not about (being) vindictive. It is not about taking revenge on other people or taking revenge on your rivals,” the Umno president said when speaking at MIC’s annual general assembly.
“Never in BN history have we taken revenge against our political rivals,” the Bagan Datuk MP said.
Taking a swipe at former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Zahid expressed his disappointment at how the PH government was vindictive against BN leaders, levelling countless charges against them.
Zahid said BN leaders have been punished by the “court of public opinion”.
“We do not want to challenge the judicial system but we want to challenge political charges. We challenge the selective prosecution (against us) because they (PH) are vindictive against BN leaders.
“I was victimised, Bossku (Najib Razak) was victimised and now he is in (jail).
“What we want is justice but this was the result of the defeat we experienced in GE14,” he said.
Zahid expressed his relief after the Shah Alam High Court acquitted him of all 40 charges in his foreign visa system case.
“God is great and the truth eventually prevailed.
“Forty charges against me in Shah Alam court but these are not the only charges. I still have another 47 waiting,” he said.
Zahid also warned that other BN leaders could be targeted by PH if they do not claim Putrajaya.
“Tok Mat (Mohamad Hasan), you are on the waiting list. Vicky (Vigneswaran Sanasee) don’t laugh, you are also included.
“What more Saravanan, Wee Ka Siong, you’ll be charged as well. Hisham (Hishammuddin Hussein), don’t smile,” Zahid joked, adding that to avoid such a situation, BN must win handsomely in this upcoming general election.
Zahid said the coalition will become a “government for all” if BN wins the elections. TMI
BN sorry for its mistakes, will not repeat them, vows chairman
BARISAN Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi admitted the coalition has made mistakes during its past administrations and vowed not to repeat them.
As election looms and with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob expected to make a special announcement later this afternoon, most probably on the dissolution of parliament, Zahid said the coalition realised its mistakes after losing in the last general election, and claimed to be ready to make amends for them.
“True, there were weaknesses, true, there were shortcomings. (But) we have fixed our weaknesses and shortcomings. We have learned from the defeat (in the last general election).
“We realise the mistakes we made and we apologise for the mistakes made.
In 2018, Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) historic victory in the elections ended BN’s six decades of dominance.
However, after just 22 months in power, the PH government collapsed after several lawmakers switched political alliances, making way for Muhyiddin Yassin to become the eighth prime minister.
Muhyiddin’s reign as the prime minister was even shorter, with him resigning after losing majority support after a troubled 17 months.
Ismail Sabri Yaakob from BN eventually became the ninth prime minister, with the support of lawmakers from Perikatan Nasional.
Zahid emphasised the importance of the upcoming general election, calling it the “mother of all general elections”.
“If BN loses, our fate will be even worse than what we experienced after the loss in GE14,” Zahid said.
“So in this regard, I feel that candidates from MIC, Umno, MCA and PBRS (Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah) must win dominantly.
“It’s now or never. This is the mother of all general elections,” he said.
Zahid said that the dissolution of parliament cannot be delayed any longer.
He said BN’s election machinery is prepared to wade through floods to campaign for BN’s victory.
He, however, reiterated that he would like to see the elections held before the flood season.
Zahid said the coalition is always ready with winnable candidates for the general election if it is held anytime soon. TMI
