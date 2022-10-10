KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will deliver a “special message” in a television address at 1500 local time (0700 GMT), he said in a Twitter post on Monday.
The address comes after the premier last week raised the prospect of an early election and dissolution of parliament.
An election must be held within 60 days of dissolution.
Many lawmakers from his ruling alliance and the Opposition have warned against holding elections this year due to the anticipated floods.
Ismail is under pressure from some colleagues in his United Malays National Organisation (Umno) party to call an early poll to take advantage of what they see as favourable sentiment towards them, and to form a more stable ruling coalition.
Umno has won elections held at the state level as recently as March, when it wrested control of the southern state of Johor back from the opposition which had been in power since 2018.
Malaysia has been mired in political uncertainty since the last election in 2018 — a historic vote in which the opposition ousted Umno, which had governed for more than 60 years since independence, due to widespread corruption allegations.
But the winning coalition collapsed in two years due to infighting, returning Umno to power in a new alliance.
Malaysia has had three prime ministers since the 2018 election. — Reuters
As dissolution rumours swirl, Azhar expects business as usual tomorrow
The Dewan Rakyat meeting tomorrow will proceed as scheduled, said Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.
He told Berita Harian this morning that Dewan Rakyat will be debating Budget 2023.
“Yes. (Our meeting) will continue as usual. I have not been informed (about the dissolution of Parliament) because that comes under the prime minister and Yang di-Pertuan Agong.
“Tomorrow, we will begin with the ministerial question time followed by the debate on Budget 2023,” Azhar said.
Berita Harian‘s sister newspaper New Straits Times reported yesterday that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was granted an audience by the Agong yesterday afternoon.
The newspaper claimed that Ismail Sabri had sought the Agong’s consent to dissolve Parliament.
Uncertainty over polls
Today, NST followed up with another article titled “Dissolution imminent” but did not confirm if the instrument of dissolution had been signed.
Similarly, China Press, citing anonymous “reliable sources”, claimed that Ismail Sabri was expected to announce the dissolution of Parliament at 3pm today.
However, Ismail Sabri is scheduled to attend MIC’s national delegates assembly at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) in Kuala Lumpur at 2.30pm today.
This made it less likely that the Bera MP would announce the dissolution of Parliament at 3pm today.
He was also scheduled to attend Umno’s special supreme council meeting at 8pm tonight. MKINI
