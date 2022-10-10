ALL BETS ARE ON FOR PARLIAMENT TO DISSOLVE TODAY – BUT WILL ISMAIL SABRI SHOW PROOF TO PARLIAMENT HE HAS ROYAL CONSENT? – WILL THE PALACE ISSUE A STATEMENT – UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL MEETS TONIGHT, BN SUPREME COUNCIL ON TUESDAY

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s supreme council is set to meet on Monday with the 15th General Election(GE15) being the main agenda, say sources.

“Yes, definitely GE15 is the main issue,” a well-placed source from the party told The Star.

Meanwhile, another source confirmed that the Barisan Nasional supreme council would meet on Tuesday.

The meetings come amidst speculation that Parliament may be dissolved any time soon to pave the way for GE15.

Speculation that Parliament could be dissolved before Budget 2023 was tabled on Oct 7 did not materialise.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had a meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Oct 6, which many speculated was about the dissolution of Parliament.

However, Istana Negara later issued a statement later saying that it was the regular meeting the Prime Minister has weekly with the King.

“The pre-Cabinet meeting is among weekly activities and an important routine of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to discuss and exchange views with the Prime Minister on government matters and issues,” Istana Negara said

Umno has been calling for polls to be held this year.

Meanwhile, 12 cabinet ministers from Bersatu and PAS have written a letter to the King to state that they disagree with the general election being held this year.

The Opposition had also expressed disapproval for polls to be held this year due to the expected year-end floods. ANN

Dissolution can go ahead in King’s absence with consent

KLANG: Amid mounting speculation on the dissolution of Parliament, fresh doubts have emerged with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong beginning a visit to the United Kingdom. Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will grace the launch of the Battersea Power Station in London, which is the initiative of a Malaysian conglomerate, and will be away until Sunday. The big question is whether Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob can announce the dissolution of Parliament with the King not being in the country. Talk is that Ismail Sabri has received the King’s formal consent to dissolve Parliament and that the Prime Minister has relayed this to Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. If this is true, constitutional law expert Emeritus Prof Datuk Dr Shad Saleem Faruqi said the King’s physical presence in the country was not required. “If the King has consented to the dissolution of Parliament with a date fixed and if this has already been gazetted, the dissolution can take place even if the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is not in the country,’’ he said. Dr Shad Saleem said three elements – the King’s formal consent, a fixed date and gazetting of the dissolution – must be fulfilled. He said these formalities must be strictly adhered to as the dissolution of Parliament was a crucial event which will see “222 MPs losing their jobs” and the Election Commission getting into action to set a date for nomination and polling. Lawyer and activist Nizam Bashir Abdul Kariem Bashir echoed the view, adding that once consent to dissolve Parliament had been made, the Federal Constitution provides no restrictions as to where the Yang di-Pertuan Agong must be. “Consequently, Parliament can be dissolved once consent is given by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and any question of the King’s whereabouts thereafter is, to my mind, constitutionally irrelevant,’’ he said. Political observers urged Ismail Sabri to announce Parliament’s dissolution as soon as possible if it was indeed true that the King had already given the green light. “We don’t know how foreign direct investments will react if the dissolution of Parliament is left hanging and the general election is delayed,’’ said political analyst Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian. He said indications of Parliament being close to dissolution were clearly evident. “The Umno top five have met and the Prime Minister has also had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,’’ he said, adding the early tabling of Budget 2023 was also an indicator. Academic Prof Datuk Dr Ramlah Adam said putting up with an unstable political situation was not good for the country. “Politicians must realise and understand that it is not about them, it is about the common people who want a united and trouble-free government to mend the country,’’ she said.

