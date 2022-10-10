BOMBSHELL – GET READY FOR GE15, IT’S HERE – ‘TIKAM BELAKANG…FUHHHH’ – ‘MONSOON IS COMING BUT THE STORM IS ALREADY HERE’ – POLITICIANS FROM BOTH CAMPS FIRE UP SOCIAL MEDIA WITH HINTS PARLIAMENT TO BE DISSOLVED TODAY

Cryptic posts by MPs hint of Parliament being dissolved

PETALING JAYA: Cryptic posts on social media by politicians are adding more fuel to speculation that Parliament will be dissolved today to pave the way for a snap general election.

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi spoke of a “new moon” over Putrajaya, while Ong Kian Ming of DAP wondered aloud whether he was spending his last night as MP for Bangi.

Their remarks, made on social media, came amid speculation about Parliament’s dissolution.

A high-level government source told FMT last night that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was expected to make an important announcement tomorrow, while New Straits Times reported that Ismail had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong seeking royal approval for the dissolution of Parliament.

Ong, who has been an MP since 2013 (representing Serdang, then Bangi), said on Twitter: “Last evening as a Member of Parliament for P102 Bangi? If so, it has been an honour serving the voters of Balakong, Kajang and Bangi for the past four-and-a-half years.”

Ong had said in May he would not offer himself for re-election. In his tweet, he said he would be campaigning for his successor to defend the seat for DAP and Pakatan Harapan, and tagged lawyer Syahredzan Johan in his post.

Monsoon's coming, but the storm is already here. Be prepared. — Adam Adli 🏴 (@AdamAdli) October 9, 2022

Syahredzan, who is the political secretary to Lim Kit Siang, has been actively meeting voters in Bangi, the largest constituency in the country with almost 300,000 voters

Puad also gave another indication that Parliament would be dissolved.

“It is understood the new moon has been sighted clearly in Putrajaya,” he said on Facebook, making a reference to the sighting of the new moon of Syawal before Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Raya atau Pilihanraya (Hari Raya or elections),” he said.

Separately, two ministers said they had no information about a Cabinet meeting today or tomorrow, but the dissolution of Parliament was a matter for the prime minister alone to handle.

Sambutan luar biasa buat Perikatan Nasional di Negeri Perak. Ketumbukan jentera & dukungan padu demi kemenangan rakyat!@perikatan_n pic.twitter.com/BVIgvMZGWd — Mohamed Azmin Ali 🇲🇾 (@AzminAli) October 9, 2022

Law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said “there has never been (such a meeting) … the practice of prime ministers was that he makes the decision himself”.

Communications and multimedia minister Annuar Musa also said there was no requirement for the prime minister to call a Cabinet meeting before dissolving Parliament.

By law, a general election must be held within 60 days after Parliament is dissolved. In 2013 and 2018, polling took place a month after dissolution, with election campaigning over a two-week period.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.