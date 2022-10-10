BOMBSHELL – WOULD THE AGONG SELL OUT MALAYSIANS? – ISMAIL SABRI TO MAKE ‘KEY ANNOUNCEMENT’ ON MONDAY – AFTER SURPRISE AUDIENCE WITH KING ON SUNDAY ON DISSOLUTION OF PARLIAMENT – DESPITE SHOW OF ROYAL CONCERN OVER FLOODS

PM to make key announcement tomorrow

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported to have sought a special audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier today. 

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to make an important announcement tomorrow, widely speculated to be about the dissolution of Parliament.

Should Parliament be dissolved tomorrow, nine months short of a full term, a general election could be held by the first week of November, going by the Election Commission’s practices in the 2013 and 2018 general elections.

A high-level government source contacted by FMT said he could not reveal any details. However, he said: “I believe there will be an announcement by the prime minister tomorrow.”

He said invitations to the media to cover the event could be issued within hours.

Earlier today, the New Straits Times reported that Ismail had an audience with the King at Istana Negara this afternoon, hours before the King left for London on a special 6-day visit.

The NST said the prime minister had sought consent for the dissolution of Parliament, which according to a source, “could be as early as tomorrow”.

Separately, a source close to Ismail could not confirm with FMT whether the prime minister had gone to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

However, when asked for information about Ismail’s announcement tomorrow, the source said that it “could be about (Parliament’s) dissolution”.

By law, a general election must be held within 60 days after Parliament is dissolved. In 2013 and 2018, polling took place a month after dissolution, with election campaigning over a two-week period.

Umno leaders have been pressing for elections to be held before the end of the year, but the party’s main rivals, Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional have objected.

Leaders of the two coalitions have cited the possibility of floods during the northeast monsoon season, from mid-November to March, as among the reasons to delay polls to a later date.

Meanwhile, a senior Umno source told FMT that a special meeting of Umno’s Supreme Council will be held tomorrow night.

While the source could not confirm the meeting’s agenda, the source said it was likely that the timing of GE15 would be discussed.

Separately, an aide to a Barisan Nasional leader confirmed that the coalition’s Supreme Council will be meeting on Tuesday night.  FMT

Dissolution can go ahead in King’s absence with consent

KLANG: Amid mounting speculation on the dissolution of Parliament, fresh doubts have emerged with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong beginning a visit to the United Kingdom.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will grace the launch of the Battersea Power Station in London, which is the initiative of a Malaysian conglomerate, and will be away until Sunday.

The big question is whether Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob can announce the dissolution of Parliament with the King not being in the country.

“If the King has consented to the dissolution of Parliament with a date fixed and if this has already been gazetted, the dissolution can take place even if the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is not in the country,’’ he said.

Dr Shad Saleem said three elements – the King’s formal consent, a fixed date and gazetting of the dissolution – must be fulfilled.

He said these formalities must be strictly adhered to as the dissolution of Parliament was a crucial event which will see “222 MPs losing their jobs” and the Election Commission getting into action to set a date for nomination and polling.

Lawyer and activist Nizam Bashir Abdul Kariem Bashir echoed the view, adding that once consent to dissolve Parliament had been made, the Federal Constitution provides no restrictions as to where the Yang di-Pertuan Agong must be.

“Consequently, Parliament can be dissolved once consent is given by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and any question of the King’s whereabouts thereafter is, to my mind, constitutionally irrelevant,’’ he said.

Political observers urged Ismail Sabri to announce Parliament’s dissolution as soon as possible if it was indeed true that the King had already given the green light.

“We don’t know how foreign direct investments will react if the dissolution of Parliament is left hanging and the general election is delayed,’’ said political analyst Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian.

He said indications of Parliament being close to dissolution were clearly evident.

“The Umno top five have met and the Prime Minister has also had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,’’ he said, adding the early tabling of Budget 2023 was also an indicator.

Academic Prof Datuk Dr Ramlah Adam said putting up with an unstable political situation was not good for the country.

“Politicians must realise and understand that it is not about them, it is about the common people who want a united and trouble-free government to mend the country,’’ she said. ANN

