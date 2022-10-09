YES, AYSRAF IS STUPID! – HOW CAN LETTER FROM 12 MINISTERS LETTING AGONG KNOW THEY OPPOSE DISSOLVING PARLIAMENT BE TANTAMOUNT TO COLLAPSE OF ISMAIL SABRI’S GOVT – UNLESS THEY ALSO SAID THEY WOULD WITHDRAW THEIR SUPPORT AS MPs FOR THE GOVT IF ISMAIL PUSHED FOR GE15 – IF ‘GENG’ ZAHID SO DESPERATE, WHY NOT ORDER UMNO MPs TO WITHDRAW SUPPORT FOR THEIR OWN PM & GOVT?

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said the legitimacy of his administration remains even as 12 ministers had in a letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong recorded their objections for the 15th general elections to be held within this year.

Speaking to reporters at the World Trade Centre, Ismail Sabri said their action was not tantamount to a withdrawal of support as government MPs.

“Cabinet ministers have no quorum. The cabinet ministers in the letter did not say they resigned.

“But even if they resigned, the cabinet still functions and we will appoint new ministers to replace them,” he said after attending the national level Maulidur Rasul celebrations at the World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

“In this case, no minister resigned, they just wrote to the Agong requesting for Parliament to not be dissolved, as the power to dissolve Parliament lies in both the prime minister and Agong.

“So there is no impact on the legitimacy of the government because the MPs still give their support as usual,” said Ismail Sabri, who is also an Umno vice-president.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (left) and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

The present BN-led government also comprise 12 Perikatan Nasional ministers from Bersatu and PAS, who had last week petitioned the Agong to not allow elections for the remainder of this year due to flood risks.

The two coalitions, however, will be rivals in GE15.

Following their letter to the king, Umno leaders including party Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki questioned whether Ismail Sabri still has the full support of his ministers.

Majority in Parliament is what matters

Ismail Sabri further said that many are commenting without understanding the provisions of the Federal Constitution on what could lead to a loss of support.

“The support (needed) is as (government) MPs, and only if they withdraw and there are fewer than 112 MPs left for a simple majority, then the government will fall like what happened to Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration.

“That is why the cabinet at the time had to collectively resign, but if their support as government MPs remains, there is no change or issue of the government collapsing,” he said.

Met later, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad said his party PAS had never raised the issue of withdrawing support for the government.

“When did we say we are pulling support for the government? We never said that,” said Idris.

Previously, Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin, who was among the 12 PN ministers who petitioned the Agong, also said the letter and support for Ismail Sabri are two different issues.