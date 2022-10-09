“The Prophet prioritises public interests above individual interests.

Umno to hold special supreme council meeting tomorrow amid speculation Parliament to dissolve next week

The meeting will take place amid widespread speculation that Parliament will be dissolved within the week.

“Tomorrow night, there will be a special Umno supreme council meeting,” the source told Malay Mail when contacted.

The meeting is expected to take place after the party’s political bureau meeting in the evening.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been under increasing pressure to hold the 15th general election (GE15) soonest, with Umno leaders being upbeat that the Malay nationalist party can secure a landslide mandate, given a flagging Opposition and voter fatigue.

Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who is in charge of parliamentary affairs and law, had in August, announced the rescheduling of the tabling of Budget 2023 from October 28 to October 7, amid speculation about an early election at the time.

He explained that the decision was made by Ismail Sabri who used his authority under Rule 11(2) of the Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Order.

Ismail Sabri has not given any reason for the date change, only telling reporters who queried him on that matter, that it was “normal” to do so and citing the precedent by fifth prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting was initially scheduled to take place between October 28 and December 15.

The current government has until September next year to call a general election, but Umno leaders have been vocally pushing for polls to be held this year to leverage Barisan Nasional’s (BN) landslide victories in the Johor and Melaka state polls.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in particular, has been leading the pressure to dissolve Parliament, despite being met with criticisms from both the Opposition as well as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders, who have warned of the toll it would have on voters, particularly during the monsoon season.

Ahmad Zahid, however, said the concerns expressed by BN’s rivals were just the latest in a litany of excuses designed to mask their real fear of being rejected by voters at the ballot box.

Thus, he said the “concerns” of BN’s rivals about the floods were not a “new excuse” but instead a bid to save their political careers.

On October 7, the government tabled the much-anticipated Budget 2023, widely viewed as an election one.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz unveiled a record RM372.340 billion federal spending plan for next year, surpassing this year’s Budget by RM40 billion.

Ismail Sabri’s government also doubled on spending for social assistance and subsidies from just 5.2 per cent under Budget 2022 to 11.3 per cent under next year’s operating expenditure, a move that pundits have already anticipated given the likely proximity of the general election. MKINI

King calls for preparation to face floods

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has issued a reminder for preparations to be made ahead of the annual monsoon season. The monarch said this in his speech at the national level Maulidur Rasul celebration held at the World Trade Centre this morning, attended by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad. “Recently, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has predicted that the nation will face continuous heavy rain and risk of large-scale flooding beginning mid-November. “I would like to remind all my subjects to make necessary preparations to face the changing weather phenomenon that will happen soon,” said Sultan Abdullah who was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. “I also request all related agencies to make thorough and comprehensive preparations for the wellbeing of the people. “The preparations are not only from the aspect of reducing the impact of floodings, but to draft a mechanism so that help can be channelled to flood victims in a planned, swift, and effective manner,” he said. On Thursday, the king was briefed on the year-end weather and flood situation at the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre amid mounting speculations that Parliament will be dissolved to pave way for the 15th general election. ‘Prophet prioritises public interests’ Meanwhile, in line with the theme of this year’s Maulidur Rasul celebration, Sultan Abdullah also urged all parties to unite and focus on efforts that benefit the ummah. Maulidur Rasul is marked in honour of the birth of Prophet Muhammad SAW and Sultan Abdullah reminded leaders to not stray far from his guidance and examples left behind. “The Prophet prioritises public interests above individual interests. “The Prophet does not fight for a narrow agenda, but on the other hand, was fair in conduct to build a vision for the welfare of all,” said Sultan Abdullah. The king said other lessons that leaders can emulate include setting the right intention and being honest in carrying out their responsibilities. The day’s celebration also honours individuals selected for their contributions in their fields, with the main Maulidur Rasul Icon award presented to corporate figure Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir. TV personality Mizz Nina, or her real name Syazrina Azman, meanwhile, was named this year’s Humanitarian Activist Icon for her work leading aid missions to Turkiye, Syria, Palestine, and Lebanon, among others. MKINI

MALAY MAIL / MKINI

.