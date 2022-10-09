STOP ZAHID FROM BECOMING PM! – INDEED, ‘TRAFFIC RULES’ MUST BE MADE TO STOP MALAYSIA FROM GOING BACK TO THE ‘BAD OLD DAYS’ OF RAMPANT CORRUPTION, THIEVERY & ABUSE OF POWER

Chin Tong urges new rules to guard against Zahid as PM

PETALING JAYA: Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong has called for new political “traffic rules” to be enacted by those who agree that having Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as prime minister would mark a return to the “bad old days”.

He said Zahid would continue pressing for an early dissolution of Parliament, leading to a general election.

“We need to know that come elections, no single party is confident of winning power on its own.

“So setting up traffic rules agreed upon by all groups through parliamentary legislation is so crucial to the future stability of Malaysian polity,” Liew said.

Although no date for a dissolution of Parliament was announced after the prime minister’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong last week, the country was not out of the woods yet as Zahid would continue pushing for early dissolution.

Liew suggested five “traffic rules” be established, as proposed by DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook.

These were: a 10-year limit on the prime minister’s tenure; a fixed term for Parliament; a law on political finance; legislating for constituency development funds, and separating the roles of the attorney-general and the public prosecutor.

