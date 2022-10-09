THE RUMOR-MONGERING INTENSIFIES – UMNO NOW BETS ON MONDAY OCT 10 FOR PARLIAMENT DISSOLUTION – ‘THE CHATTER IN UMNO IS THAT THE PM HAS RECEIVED FORMAL CONSENT FROM THE KING’ – YET PALACE OFFICIALS HAVE CONFIRMED THE ISSUE WAS NOT RAISED DURING THURSDAY’S AUDIENCE

Flooded by rumours and speculation

THE wait is almost over.

A top Umno leader put it this way: “If this is the 100m sprint, we are at the last 2m.”

Dare we guess that it means that Parliament could be dissolved by Monday (Oct 10)?

The chatter in Umno is that the Prime Minister has received formal consent from the King.

There were a few indications for their conclusion.

One was how Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob lowered the window of his white Vellfire, waved and flashed a broad smile at reporters as his convoy sped out of the Palace gates.

Another was the fact that he headed straight to the Umno headquarters to meet Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ismail Sabri and Ahmad Zahid spent more than an hour together that evening.

It was strictly a four-eyed meeting and Umno executive secretary Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan was peppered with calls about what was happening behind closed doors.

But all he heard were muffled bursts of laughter from inside the room.

Later that evening, Mohd Sumali took to Facebook with a simple phrase: Alhamdulillah syukur Allah (praise be God).

“When I asked what he actually meant by that, he just laughed. Let’s just wait because I also cannot guess,” said Datuk Syed Mohd Fazmi Syed Mohammad who is the political secretary to the Prime Minister.

What many were unaware of was that the Prime Minister had received what some called “the signal” from the Palace before the Thursday (Oct 6) audience.

A number of sources close to the Palace confirmed that the Palace had conveyed to the Prime Minister during a previous meeting that “it is your call”.

That had given Ismail Sabri the confidence to put things into motion even as rumours and speculation swirled about the big day.

Up till last week, many politicians, some of them prominent figures, were still insisting the general election would only happen next year.

It shows that many people choose to believe what they want to believe even when the facts suggest otherwise.

There was also speculation that the dissolution would happen on Thursday, with some saying the 2023 Budget would not be tabled while others claimed Parliament would be dissolved immediately after the Budget was tabled.

Sin Chew Daily went to town on Wednesday (Oct 5) with a bold front-page headline: Will Parliament be dissolved today?

Everyone was wrong and the guessing game goes on.

Meanwhile, most of the political officers in Putrajaya have cleared their workspaces even as some of their bosses are still predicting the election will be in 2023.

One of those who joined Ismail Sabri on his New York trip said the Prime Minister had hinted that he was looking at a date after Maulidur Rasul which falls on Sunday (Oct 9).

“There’s been a huge dose of rumour-mongering and so many mixed signals. The PM does not have to consult his partners in the government but he should take our views into consideration,” said Ivanpal S. Grewal who is Perikatan Nasional coordinator for Damansara.

Ismail Sabri has had a challenging year as Prime Minister. There has been immense pressure from his own party while the parties who are part of his government have been tightening the screws on him.

The country has not seen a government as strange as this one.

His government is being propped up with support from Pakatan Harapan and this has tied his hands on many issues.

The Opposition has lost its focus, preferring to keep Ismail Sabri’s government afloat instead of trying to capture Putrajaya.

No other prime minister has had political parties from all sides demanding a say on when the election should be held.

Ismail Sabri had to put up with his party screaming “bubar” (dissolve) at every Umno gathering.

The Opposition has gone to town citing climate change and floods as reasons to avoid a general election this year.

In a last-ditch attempt to trip up the Prime Minister, Perikatan Nasional MPs ganged up and sent a memorandum to the King, objecting to holding the polls this year.

PAS president Tan Sri Hadi Awang issued a strong statement opposing the polls even as his own party had struck an electoral understanding with Umno on 23 parliamentary seats where they will not take on each other.

To add to the drama, Pakatan-controlled states in Penang, Selangor and Negri Sembilan will not hold their state election this year although that would mean incurring more costs.

There had also been rumours that the King did not want an election this year but the sovereign understands his role as a constitutional monarchy when it comes to issues like the dissolution of Parliament.

Ismail Sabri had initially seemed reluctant about going to the polls this year.

“He has said many times he is a party man and the party has made it very clear to him that it has to be this year.

“He also knows that delaying the polls will give the Opposition more time to attack and gather strength. He knows what to do,” said Selangor businessman Datuk Faizal Abdullah.

It has come to this moment and as Ivanpal admitted, however much one may disagree, “it looks like the oven has been pre-heated for the cake to go in.”

The political circus has gone on too long. It is time for the cake to go into the oven.

ANN

.