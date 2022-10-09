GOOD RIDDANCE TO BAD RUBBISH – RONNIE LIU CONFIRMS QUITTING DAP SOON – WILL SELF-PROCLAIMED ‘ORIGINAL DAP’ RONNIE JUMP LIKE A FROG TO ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S PKR, A PARTY KNOWN FOR COLLECTING ‘TRASH’ EVEN FROM UMNO, FOR ANOTHER STAB AT A SPOT IN THE SELANGOR STATE GOVT?

KLANG: DAP veteran Ronnie Liu (pic) says he will be quitting the party soon.”I have to as I have no choice,” he said yesterday.

The Selangor political grapevine is abuzz with talk that Liu will be bidding the party goodbye after being a loyalist for decades.

When asked if he was indeed quitting, he declined to confirm exactly when he would be walking out of DAP.

“I will be quitting the party soon and will be issuing a statement,” said the Sungai Pelek assemblyman.

Liu, who was once DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang’s blue-eyed boy, fell out with the party recently due to various differences.

He has been the state assemblyman for Sungai Pelek since 2018.

He was also the member of Selangor state executive committee for local government, research and development, and Pandamaran assemblyman from 2008 to 2013.

On Oct 23, 2019, he criticised then prime minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed for not being in line with the Pakatan Harapan ideology.

Bersatu members in turn denounced Liu, who was subsequently summoned to appear before the DAP disciplinary committee. ANN

Ronnie Liu expected to quit DAP

Sungai Pelek assemblyperson Ronnie Liu is expected to quit DAP sometime soon. Malaysiakini learned that Liu (above) will resign from his current party position and quit the party he has been with since the 1980s. When contacted by Malaysiakini, Liu said he will issue a statement on the matter soon. “Wait for my statement,” he said briefly. Liu was elected as one of the DAP central executive committee (CEC) members, garnering 1,070 votes in the party election earlier this year. However, the party maverick had constantly clashed with some of his fellow members and was even given a number of show-cause letters by the party in 2019. The latest clash was between him and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke regarding the party’s constitutional amendment. Liu had said the party “may not be democratic anymore” following the anti-hopping amendments adopted in the party’s constitution, which led to Loke telling him to respect the party’s decision and not to publicly question it. In March, Liu admitted that his open criticism of the party had caused him to suffer from a number of false perceptions. “While they say I am a troublemaker or not a team player, I believe I am original DAP. I have never run away and have always kept to the party’s values,” said Liu in an interview with Malaysiakini in March this year. MKINI

