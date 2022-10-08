NO EARLY ELECTIONS FOR KELANTAN, T’GANU & KEDAH – HADI CONFIRMS PAS TO FOCUS ON UPCOMING MONSOON SEASON – INCLUDING PAKATAN’S SELANGOR, PENANG & N.SEMBILAN, THAT’S A TOTAL OF 6 STATES OUT OF 13 THAT WON’T FOLLOW CRAZED-FOR-POWER UMNO’S PUSH FOR DEADLY GE15 THIS YEAR

According to its president Abdul Hadi Awang, this was to ensure the states can focus on efforts to prepare for the upcoming monsoon season – which is expected from mid-November until March 2023.

He added the states would also prioritise economic recovery post- Covid-19.

Hadi’s statement on Facebook came shortly after the party’s central working committee held a meeting earlier today.

On Oct 5, Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim said that three states held by Pakatan Harapan will sit out of the 15th general election (GE15) if Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolves the Parliament soon.

The three states – Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang – would be focused on addressing possible flood issues during the monsoon season.

Previously, 12 cabinet ministers from Perikatan Nasional petitioned the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to not allow GE15 to take place this year due to flood risks.

Umno’s top brass have been clamouring for a fresh parliamentary election to be held this year.

However, opponents believe that the polls should only be held next year after the northeast monsoon season (November to March) has passed.

This was because the monsoon brought heavy flooding last year and the situation was expected to be worse this year.

The current parliamentary term expires in July next year.

On that note, Hadi stressed the party will continue its efforts to unite the ummah, by bringing together the three core Malay-based parties ahead of GE15.

“PAS will still continue its efforts to unite the ummah – involving the ‘commitment’ of the three core Malay parties – to face GE15, further guaranteeing the country’s political stability post-election.

“PAS believes there should be ‘flexibility’ in the negotiations with Umno and Bersatu. This includes the conditions being presented and seat negotiations that are being worked on,” he added.

Umno imposed three conditions on PAS – that the party must sever political ties with Bersatu, exit the PN coalition and also announce publicly that it has mufaraqah (leave a congregation) from Bersatu and PN. MKINI