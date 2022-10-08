NO EARLY ELECTIONS FOR KELANTAN, T’GANU & KEDAH – HADI CONFIRMS PAS TO FOCUS ON UPCOMING MONSOON SEASON – INCLUDING PAKATAN’S SELANGOR, PENANG & N.SEMBILAN, THAT’S A TOTAL OF 6 STATES OUT OF 13 THAT WON’T FOLLOW CRAZED-FOR-POWER UMNO’S PUSH FOR DEADLY GE15 THIS YEAR
Hadi: PAS-ruled states will not go for early elections
According to its president Abdul Hadi Awang, this was to ensure the states can focus on efforts to prepare for the upcoming monsoon season – which is expected from mid-November until March 2023.
He added the states would also prioritise economic recovery post- Covid-19.
Hadi’s statement on Facebook came shortly after the party’s central working committee held a meeting earlier today.
On Oct 5, Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim said that three states held by Pakatan Harapan will sit out of the 15th general election (GE15) if Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolves the Parliament soon.
The three states – Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang – would be focused on addressing possible flood issues during the monsoon season.
Previously, 12 cabinet ministers from Perikatan Nasional petitioned the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to not allow GE15 to take place this year due to flood risks.
Umno’s top brass have been clamouring for a fresh parliamentary election to be held this year.
However, opponents believe that the polls should only be held next year after the northeast monsoon season (November to March) has passed.
This was because the monsoon brought heavy flooding last year and the situation was expected to be worse this year.
The current parliamentary term expires in July next year.
On that note, Hadi stressed the party will continue its efforts to unite the ummah, by bringing together the three core Malay-based parties ahead of GE15.
“PAS will still continue its efforts to unite the ummah – involving the ‘commitment’ of the three core Malay parties – to face GE15, further guaranteeing the country’s political stability post-election.
“PAS believes there should be ‘flexibility’ in the negotiations with Umno and Bersatu. This includes the conditions being presented and seat negotiations that are being worked on,” he added.
Umno imposed three conditions on PAS – that the party must sever political ties with Bersatu, exit the PN coalition and also announce publicly that it has mufaraqah (leave a congregation) from Bersatu and PN. MKINI
Umno-Pas cooperation for GE15 unlikely, says Puad
KUALA LUMPUR: It is unlikely Pas will work with Umno in the 15th General Election, says Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Dr Puad Zarkashi today.
This was because the Islamic party took part in signing a memorandum to the Agong, petitioning against the elections to be held this year due to expected floods during the monsoon season.
“The Pas muktamar has decided for the party to resume cooperation with Umno. (Its president Tan Sri Abdul) Hadi (Awang) supported the motion.
“Umno accepted with an open heart. Umno agreed (to this) openly, but with three conditions. Pas must exit from Perikatan Nasional (PN), cut ties with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), and must openly declare that the party agrees to the conditions set by Umno.
“But what had happened? Twelve Pas ministers including Bersatu leaders sent a memorandum to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong asking that the 15th General Election not be held this year.
“This signals that Pas will not be cooperating with Umno,” he said in a Facebook post.
Puad claimed Pas was hesitant to sever ties with Bersatu, and that the party was worried Umno would be “more dominant” without Bersatu in the picture.
“Umno has placed those conditions because we don’t want to be lied to a second time.
“To Umno, Bersatu is a rival that wants to destroy us since they were still a ‘baby’,” he added.
Pas is set to decide today which camp it wants to sit in for GE15.
Pas is currently part of the Bersatu-led PN along with Sabah STAR, SAPP and Gerakan.
“Umno is a political party. Bersatu is also a political party. Who says Pas isn’t a political party? But Umno is wiser in dealing with differences in opinion among its leaders as compared to Pas.
“Basically, Umno will not get burnt twice,” added Puad. NST
MKINI / NST
