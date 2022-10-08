HAS THE POLITICAL EQUATION REALLY CHANGED OR STILL THE SAME OLD, SAME OLD – ANTI-MALAY, ANTI-ISLAM ATTACKS AGAINST DAP TO MOUNT – EVEN THOUGH PAKATAN & PN SET TO DO WELL IF STATE POLLS HELD AFTER GE15

DAP will find GE15 tough going as anti-Malay attacks mount, say analysts
PETALING JAYA: After having it good in the past three general elections, DAP is expected to find the going tough at the next polls (GE15) as the political equation has changed, according to analysts.
They say the party’s toughest challenge will be to win the Malay votes in the semi-urban and rural areas because the narrative by Umno and PAS, that DAP is anti-Islam and anti-Malay, has traction with a large number of Malays.
And if the post-GE15 scenario is one that requires forming coalitions, they expect DAP to be the biggest loser since the Malay parties would most likely get together in the name of racial and religious unity.
James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute said DAP had never been able to shed its negative image among the rural Malays, who decide in at least 40% of the 222 parliamentary contests.
“The party should field more Malay candidates in Chinese majority or DAP strongholds,” he told FMT. “There is no point in putting Malay candidates in areas where they are going to struggle and are likely to lose.
“At the end of the day, DAP needs to increase the number of its Malay YBs. This is the only sure way of showing it is sincere in its claim that it is building to be truly multiracial.”
Chin said this would be an effective way of forcing the Chinese community to revise its view of political representation. “In Malaysia, there is this crazy idea that a community can be represented only by someone from the same ethnic group.”
Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said DAP benefited from Malay votes to some extent in the last general election because Pakatan Harapan had Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Muhyiddin Yassin campaigning for it.
“They made a lot of difference in attracting the Malay votes for PH,” he told FMT. “Now that they are in different camps, it will be hard for DAP to attract Malay votes.
“With Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional, PAS and Gerakan Tanah Air all depending on Malay votes to win, 80% to 90% of the Malay votes are expected to be shared by these parties.”
Azmi said the only consolation for DAP might be that the new urban and semi-rural Malay voters aged between 18 and 30 would give it an advantage. He said many of these voters did not appear to be influenced enough by racial and religious rhetoric.
“But it will still be a challenge for DAP as it has to share these votes with new entrants Muda and Warisan. By extension, PH will be negatively affected by this as a whole.”
However, Sivamurugan Pandian of Universiti Sains Malaysia said he believed that any extensive attack on DAP using race and religion would only make it difficult for its rivals to win non-Malay support.
“The more educated voters tend to be less influenced by campaigns using religion and ethnicity,” he said. “They are more concerned with the rising cost of living, corruption and the weakening ringgit.”
He told FMT he expected DAP to retain most of its seats regardless of who its candidates would be.
As for the new voters, Sivamurugan said, their voting pattern would depend on the influence of family members and peer groups.
“They are also more knowledgeable on politics now with social media becoming their main source of information,” he said. FMT
PH, PN can do well with state polls after GE15, says analyst
PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional stand to gain by delaying the dissolution of the state assemblies they control should a parliamentary general election be held soon, says a political scientist.
Wong Chin Huat of Sunway University said holding separate federal and state elections would capture voters’ moods at different times, hence tending to benefit different parties.
“It will be a good move for these coalitions as this would be consistent with their rejection of GE15 being held during the monsoon season, which is an increasingly unpopular notion among the public,” he said.
He told FMT that PH and PN would be able to better prepare for state elections, including identifying ‘black areas’ by studying the GE15 voting patterns, referring to areas where they lack support.
Wong said PH and PN could also gain public favour if they outdid Barisan Nasional in assisting the people during the year-end floods.
The meteorological department has forecast heavy monsoonal rain in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang from November to December and in Johor, Sabah and Sarawak from December to January.
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday that the PH-led state governments of Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang would not dissolve their state assemblies should GE15 be held soon. This was to allow the state leaders to focus on flood preparations and in helping the victims.
On Thursday, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man also said states controlled by his party would not dissolve their legislative assemblies simultaneously with Parliament.
Wong said serious floods during GE15 might prompt voters to punish BN, to the benefit of PH in the west coast states, PN in Kelantan and Terengganu, and both coalitions in Perlis, Kedah and Pahang.
However, if federal and state elections are held jointly, PH could expect to retain Selangor and Penang, although by a reduced majority, but Negeri Sembilan could fare worse.
Wong said PAS would have better chances to defend Kelantan and Terengganu in 2023 if BN bore the brunt of public wrath over holding elections during the monsoon season.
He said PH and PN should time their state polls for June or July as BN’s “honeymoon period” would have worn off by then.
Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya said later state elections would give the opposition a chance to recover the confidence of voters for having lost power after a 22-month stint in Putrajaya.
As for PN, he said its two component parties would face an uphill battle in attracting votes due to Bersatu’s reputation of housing party hoppers and PAS’ weak performance in government. MKINI