DISSOLUTION NEXT WEEK? – ISMAIL SABRI STAYS MUM BUT PAS GIVES THE GAME WAY – ‘COULD BE OUR LAST BREAKFAST TOGETHER’

The cabinet meeting held today went on as usual with various matters discussed, said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Went on as usual, many issues were discussed,” he told reporters after chairing the two-hour-long cabinet meeting in Putrajaya.

The weekly cabinet meeting, normally held on Wednesdays, is held on Fridays when Parliament sits.

On Budget 2023, Ismail Sabri said he will give his input after it is tabled.

“Let’s wait until it is tabled,” he said briefly.

Themed “Strengthening Recovery, Facilitating Reforms Towards Sustainable Socio-Economic Resilience of Keluarga Malaysia”, Budget 2023 was tabled in Parliament at 4pm today by Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz. BERNAMA

‘Could be our last breakfast together’ – minister hints at dissolution

Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man posted a message on Twitter, which is believed to hint at the possible dissolution of Parliament soon. “Could be our last breakfast together,” he wrote. The PAS deputy president posted the message after having breakfast with the ministry’s corporate communications unit in Putrajaya this morning. Tuan Ibrahim was among the ministers who attended today’s cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Speculation has been rife that Parliament would be dissolved to pave the way for the 15th general election soon. Yesterday, the prime minister was granted an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah after the latter visited the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre. Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and those aligned with him have been pushing for the general election but his political rivals have cautioned against holding the polls amid the monsoon season. Twelve Perikatan Nasional ministers have written to His Majesty, urging him not to agree to dissolve Parliament because the focus should be on ensuring the people’s welfare. Malaysiakini reported that the Agong was concerned about holding the polls amid the northeast monsoon season when briefed on the potential year-end floods. MKINI

– Bernama / MKINI

