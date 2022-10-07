YANG di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has revoked the emergency proclamations for the three constituencies of Batu Sapi and Bugaya in Sabah and Gerik in Perak, the government gazette said.

The king has also revoked the emergency ordinance in the three constituencies.

The revocations, which pave the way for by-elections, were announced yesterday at the Istana Negara and published on the website of the Attorney-General’s Office.

An emergency was declared in Batu Sapi on November 18, 2020, following the death of its MP V. K. Liew (Warisan) on October 2, 2020.

An emergency proclamation was issued for Gerik and Bugaya on December 12, 2020.

The Gerik seat fell vacant after its MP Hasbullah Osman (Barisan Nasional) died in November the same year.

The Bugaya assemblyman, Manis Muka Mohd Darah (Warisan) died of kidney failure the same month.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob met with the Agong at the national palace amid speculation that parliament would be dissolved.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin was quoted by Malaysiakini as saying that yesterday’s meeting was a regular weekly conference between the two.

The cabinet met this morning.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz is scheduled to present the 2023 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat this evening. TMI

PM doesn’t need Cabinet consensus to seek Parliament dissolution, constitutional experts say