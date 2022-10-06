AFTER 5-HOUR EMERGENCY MEETING, MUHYIDDIN CERTAIN PROMISCUOUS PAS WILL NOT ‘DEVIATE’ FROM PN – EVEN THOUGH PAS INSISTS IT’S STILL IN DISCUSSIONS WITH UMNO

Muhyiddin says certain PAS will stick with Perikatan

KUALA LUMPUR — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he was convinced PAS would remain with the coalition when contesting the 15th general election.

After meeting for five hours at the coalition’s headquarters to discuss preparations for the election, Muhyiddin insisted PAS would not waiver in this matter.

“Insha’Allah, we will not deviate,” he said.

Before that, however, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, who also attended the meeting, would not dismiss the possibility of working with Umno in the GE15.

While pledging allegiance to PN, he said there were still discussions with Umno on some seats to ensure that Pakatan Harapan (PH) would not prevail in those constituencies.

“There is no choice, we are part of PN. It’s just that we also discussed some seats where we think we can find a consensus and prevent them from falling into PH’s hands,” he said after leaving the meeting.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin called an unscheduled meeting with PN party components to discuss on preparations for the national polls.

National news agency Bernama reported Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as saying he may propose a dissolution date for Parliament to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during their regular meeting today.

However, Istana Negara has since said the topic was not discussed.

MALAY MAIL

