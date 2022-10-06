OUT IT COMES & WHAT A ROYAL SLAP FOR HEARTLESS UMNO – ‘AGONG WAS CONCERNED ABOUT HAVING THE ELECTIONS WITH THE UPCOMING MONSOON SEASON, AS IT WILL BURDEN THE RAKYAT’

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong is concerned by what he learned during this morning’s briefing on the year-end floods, according to a source who was in the room.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the government insider said Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah was briefed about the Northeast Monsoon season, which is expected to start next month and last until next March.

The monarch was said to have indicated his concern about what impact the 15th general election (GE15) would cause on the rakyat should it coincide with the monsoon.

“Tuanku was concerned about having the elections with the upcoming Northeast Monsoon season, as it will burden the rakyat.

“His Highness also expressed his hope that the local authorities will be well prepared and avoid unnecessary issues and difficulty to the people,” said the highly placed source.

This morning, the Agong visited the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, where he was given a briefing by Environment and Water Ministry secretary-general Zaini Ujang and Meteorological Department director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah.

According to Istana Negara officers present at the centre, the palace sought the briefing so the Agong can evaluate preparations by government agencies to deal with year-end floods.

The king’s visit to the centre comes amid Umno’s top brass clamouring for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to dissolve Parliament immediately to pave way for GE15, which they insist to have held before this year ends.

A climate change expert recently warned against having the general election before February next year, saying the flood situation during the monsoon season might be worse than it was last year.

Zaini also shared data from the Drainage and Irrigation Department on Facebook yesterday.

The department projected peak rainfall for the east coast states of Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang in December.

All other states in Peninsular Malaysia were expected to experience peak rainfall in November.

MKINI

.