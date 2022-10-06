NO TOP 5 MEETING TONIGHT – SO HOW COULD THERE BE ‘GOOD NEWS’ FROM AGONG FOR UMNO? – ‘WE ARE HAVING ANOTHER MEETING… ABOUT THE MANIFESTO,’ KHALED NORDIN CLARIFIES

Umno meeting to discuss manifesto, says Khaled Nordin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno meeting on Thursday (Oct 6) night will be to discuss the party’s manifesto for the 15th General Election (GE15), says Datuk Seri Mohammed Khaled Nordin.

When asked if there was any good news following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s audience with the King earlier Thursday, the Umno vice-president said he was unsure.

“The Top Five are not meeting yet, we are having another meeting… (about the) manifesto,” he said when speaking to the media briefly at Menara Dato’ Onn here on Thursday.

Also seen as at 8.15pm were Umno supreme council member Ahmad Shabery Cheek, former PAS central committee member and Kuala Nerus MP Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali and Federal Territory Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Umno supreme council member Dautk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, who is also Lenggong MP, was also spotted arriving for the meeting.

Umno’s “top five” refers to president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, and three vice-presidents – Ismail Sabri, Khaled and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Ismail Sabri was reportedly rushed to the party’s headquarters after meeting Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara on Thursday.

However, the results of the party meeting are unclear as at press time. ANN

Umno’s top five meet after PM’s audience with King

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s top five leaders met this evening after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had an audience with the King. Ismail headed to the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur at 4pm, Berita Harian reported. According to the report, the meeting may have been to discuss the dissolution of Parliament. The “top five” refers to president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Mohamad Hasan, and the three vice-presidents, Khaled Nordin, Mahdzir Khalid and Ismail himself. Umno has ramped up calls for the 15th general election to be held this year. Earlier today, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah granted Ismail an audience amid speculation the latter would raise the issue of the dissolution of Parliament, paving the way for GE15. Ismail reportedly said he would present the proposed date for the dissolution of Parliament during his audience with the King today, but only “if time permits”. Malaysiakini, however, reported the Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin as saying Ismail’s audience with the King was just a pre-Cabinet briefing and that the date for the dissolution of Parliament was not discussed. FMT

ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

