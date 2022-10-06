AGONG THREW OUT ISMAIL SABRI’S DISSOLUTION REQUEST – BECAUSE ‘CABINET AGREEMENT MUST BE ASKED’ FIRST? – ANNUAR MUSA CONFIRMS CABINET IS CONVENING TOMORROW AS SKEDDED, SO NO DISSOLUTION YET

Annuar Musa: Cabinet meeting on Oct 7, so Parliament not dissolved

PETALING JAYA: The Cabinet meeting will be held on Friday (Oct 7), says Tan Sri Annuar Musa, in an indication that Parliament will not be dissolved tomorrow.

The Communications and Multimedia Minister stressed that thus, the issue of Parliament being dissolved or otherwise, should not be raised.

“I cannot answer because I also don’t know (when Parliament will be dissolved). I am a member of the Cabinet, there is a notice for tomorrow… the weekly meeting is usually held on Wednesday, but because Parliament is in session, it is held on Friday,” Astro Awani reported him as saying during a Special Task Force on Jihad against Inflation press conference at Parliament on Thursday (Oct 6).

“Therefore, we and the other ministers will attend that meeting as usual, work goes on. There’s a Cabinet meeting tomorrow, Parliament is not dissolved yet.

"The outcome of today's results (PM's audience with the King) will be brought forward to tomorrow because the Cabinet (agreement) must be asked, so the issue of dissolution does not arise, because Cabinet is convening tomorrow," he added.

He added that he was not in the know regarding when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri would announce the dissolution of Parliament.

“In the Cabinet, we don’t vote on the matter of whether to dissolve or not dissolve. However, at the party level, views have been stated.

“Still, as per the law, parties do not dissolve Parliament,” he said.

The Prime Minister can advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament.

“However, when you read the Constitution, only the King can dissolve Parliament, and His Majesty can accept or decline,” said Annuar.

In a Facebook post, the Ketereh MP said every political party has the right to have their own stance on the topic of dissolution.

Likewise, the decision made by Umno must be respected by all parties, he added.

“All party members must agree with the party’s decision,” said Annuar. ANN

