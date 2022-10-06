AGONG THREW OUT ISMAIL SABRI’S DISSOLUTION REQUEST – BECAUSE ‘CABINET AGREEMENT MUST BE ASKED’ FIRST? – ANNUAR MUSA CONFIRMS CABINET IS CONVENING TOMORROW AS SKEDDED, SO NO DISSOLUTION YET
Annuar Musa: Cabinet meeting on Oct 7, so Parliament not dissolved
PETALING JAYA: The Cabinet meeting will be held on Friday (Oct 7), says Tan Sri Annuar Musa, in an indication that Parliament will not be dissolved tomorrow.
“I cannot answer because I also don’t know (when Parliament will be dissolved). I am a member of the Cabinet, there is a notice for tomorrow… the weekly meeting is usually held on Wednesday, but because Parliament is in session, it is held on Friday,” Astro Awani reported him as saying during a Special Task Force on Jihad against Inflation press conference at Parliament on Thursday (Oct 6).
“Therefore, we and the other ministers will attend that meeting as usual, work goes on. There’s a Cabinet meeting tomorrow, Parliament is not dissolved yet.
How it started : How it’s going : pic.twitter.com/wbx421qEas
— Dr. Maslin Sis 🇲🇾 (@BN4everTN5O) October 6, 2022
He added that he was not in the know regarding when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri would announce the dissolution of Parliament.
“In the Cabinet, we don’t vote on the matter of whether to dissolve or not dissolve. However, at the party level, views have been stated.
“Still, as per the law, parties do not dissolve Parliament,” he said.
The Prime Minister can advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament.
“However, when you read the Constitution, only the King can dissolve Parliament, and His Majesty can accept or decline,” said Annuar.
In a Facebook post, the Ketereh MP said every political party has the right to have their own stance on the topic of dissolution.
Likewise, the decision made by Umno must be respected by all parties, he added.
“All party members must agree with the party’s decision,” said Annuar. ANN
‘Thank God’, says Umno Youth chief after PM’s audience with Agong
Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s Facebook post has fuelled further speculation that Parliament could be dissolved.
PETALING JAYA: A cryptic Facebook post by Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki following Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s audience with the King has fuelled speculation that Parliament could be dissolved soon.
“Alhamdulillah (Thank God),” Asyraf said in the post, leading to questions from social media users if this meant that the next general election (GE15) would be held soon.
Earlier today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah granted Ismail an audience amid speculation the latter would raise the issue of the dissolution of Parliament, paving the way for GE15.
Ismail reportedly said he will present the proposed date for the dissolution of Parliament during his audience with the King today, but only “if time permits”.
Opposition lawmakers and those from Perikatan Nasional (PN) have opposed holding GE15 this year, citing the possibility of floods during the northeast monsoon season, expected from mid-November to March 2023.
However, Umno has repeatedly stressed that GE15 must be held this year. FMT
ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.