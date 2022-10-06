AGONG ‘DID NOT DECREE TO MAKE ANY STATEMENT’ – PALACE SAYS DATE TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT NOT DISCUSSED TODAY – ISMAIL SABRI’S AUDIENCE WAS JUST A ‘PRE-CABINET MEETING’ – BUT WHAT ABOUT TOMORROW & THE DAYS AHEAD? – ALREADY ZAHID IS BUSY WITH ISMAIL SABRI AT POST-AUDIENCE MEETING, ALLEGEDLY IN A ‘HARMONIOUS ATMOSPHERE’

The date to dissolve Parliament was not discussed during Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

This was confirmed by a well-placed source in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and was supported by information Malaysiakini gathered from the palace.

When asked whether the date of dissolution was discussed with the king, the PMO source replied briefly: “It was not discussed.”

Meanwhile, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin told Malaysiakini that today’s audience was just a pre-cabinet briefing.

“Today was just a pre-cabinet meeting, a weekly meeting,” he said when contacted.

While saying he was not privy to every detail of what was discussed, Fadil also said the palace has not received any instruction in regard to the dissolution of Parliament.

“His Majesty did not decree to make any statement,” he said, adding that this would likely mean the government will proceed with business as usual and table Budget 2023 tomorrow.

Ismail Sabri earlier said he would discuss the matter with the king if there was time to do so.

Umno resolved last Friday that the next general election must be held this year and that the prime minister will propose dates to the Agong soon.

Speculation was rife that Ismail Sabri would dissolve Parliament before the national budget is tabled tomorrow.

The prime minister is now at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, where he is expected to meet with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other party leaders.

PM meets Zahid after royal audience