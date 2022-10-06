BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN CALLS FOR SUDDEN PN MEET – EVEN AS ISMAIL SABRI MEETS ZAHID AFTER AUDIENCE WITH AGONG – WILL VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE AGAINST ISMAIL BE THE ONLY WAY TO STOP UMNO FROM FORCING SNAP GE15 DURING FLOODS SEASON?

Muhyiddin calls for sudden Perikatan meet at coalition’s headquarters

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin called for a sudden meeting on Thursday (Oct 6) at the coalition’s headquarters here, although the reason is not immediately clear.

A source said the meeting was ongoing and that the dissolution of Parliament was part of the meeting’s agenda.

Press members are also staking out Perikatan’s headquarters in Seri Hartamas.

It is also understood that the meeting at its headquarters might be moved to a resort in Glenmarie later Thursday evening.

Other leaders expected to attend are PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and the Islamist party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

Earlier Thursday, Bernama reported that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said he may propose a dissolution date for Parliament to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during their regular meeting.

The weekly meeting took less than an hour and the premier kept mum and only waved to the media from inside his car as he was leaving Istana Negara at 4.45pm. ANN

PM meets Zahid after royal audience

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is meeting Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi after the former’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier this evening. Ismail Sabri has arrived at the party headquarters at Menara Dato’ Onn in Kuala Lumpur and is in discussions with Zahid. The meeting is believed to be on the matter of parliamentary dissolution, following the prime minister’s audience with the king. Meanwhile, an Umno source said the meeting between Ismail Sabri and Zahid is going well. “Yes, the prime minister is meeting the president. In a harmonious atmosphere,” the source told Malaysiakini. – MKINI

Tuan Ibrahim confirms PN ministers sent letter to King, against GE15 this year

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 6): PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has confirmed that all the ministers from Perikatan Nasional (PN) had sent a joint letter to Istana Negara stating that they are against the dissolution of Parliament and holding the 15th general election (GE15) this year.

The environment and water minister said he was told that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had received the letter.

“Yes (the letter was sent), that is our view (not agreeing to having the GE15 this year). We sent the letter yesterday (Wednesday, Oct 5), and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has received it. All the [12] PN ministers [signed the letter],” he told reporters here on Thursday.

Earlier, Tuan Ibrahim accompanied Al-Sultan Abdullah to the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage in Ampang to check on preparations and readiness for the northeast monsoon 2022/2023, which is expected to occur from mid-November 2022 to March 2023.

Meanwhile, Bersatu vice-president Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin also confirmed the matter, saying PN ministers are now more focused on matters related to the people’s welfare.

“After considering that it is not the right time to hold the election, we ministers from PN sent a letter to the King urging His Majesty not to agree to any proposal to hold the polls soon,” he told reporters after a celebration of the national language in the education sector in Putrajaya on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Radzi said he had received a list of potential Bersatu candidates for the GE15 from all divisions throughout the country.

“Our criteria are that the candidates must be clean and possess integrity, in line with the party’s objective of championing a country with integrity, efficient administration and good governance,” said Radzi, who is Bersatu’s candidate selection committee chairman. THE EDGE

ANN

