KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has left Istana Negara after his audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.
His convoy was seen exiting the palace gates at approximately 4.45pm today.
The same convoy was seen entering the palace through its main entrance at 3.49pm.
The prime minister waved to the press gathered at the palace gates and gave them a thumbs-up from inside his official car.
Earlier, Bernama had reported Ismail Sabri as saying that he would discuss matters related to the dissolution of Parliament in order to make way for the upcoming general elections (GE15) with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong only if there was time.
“Not really sure if we will discuss it (dissolution of Parliament) or not.
“If the discussion on Cabinet matters takes too much time or runs until Maghrib prayer, there will be no time to discuss other agenda,” he was quoted as saying.
He reportedly said that the audience scheduled with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was a weekly routine between them to discuss matters related to the Cabinet before its meeting is held.
Today’s meeting is reported to last longer than usual as Ismail Sabri said that there are many issues to that he wishes to share with the Agong. MALAY MAIL
Will Budget 2023 be tabled? PM says wait for tomorrow
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has asked all parties to wait for tomorrow (Friday) for an answer on whether Budget 2023 will be presented at the Dewan Rakyat, as talks about the dissolution of Parliament intensify.
“There are all kinds of speculations, some are true, some are not true, so it is better to continue the speculation until tomorrow, then we will know the answer,” he told the media after inspecting preparations for Budget 2023 at the Finance Ministry today.
“Wait for tomorrow, if I say it out today, there will be no suspense,” he said.
Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz is set to present Budget 2023 at 4pm tomorrow in the Dewan Rakyat.
During his visit today, Ismail Sabri met Finance Ministry officials involved in the preparation of Budget 2023 and inspected the budget preparation operation room.
He also thanked the ministry staff who worked hard to prepare Budget 2023 where he was told that most of them had been sleeping in the ministry for three weeks to prepare the budget. – Bernama
Amid clamour for GE15, Agong seeks briefing on floods
The Yang di-Pertuan Agong was briefed on the year-end weather and flood situation today at the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN).
Environment and Water Ministry chief secretary Zaini Ujang and Meteorological Department director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah conducted the briefing following Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah’s visit to the centre.
According to Istana Negara officers present, the palace sought the briefing so the Agong can evaluate government agency preparations to deal with year-end floods.
Also present were Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali.
Sultan Abdullah’s visit to PRABN comes amidst Umno’s top brass clamouring for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to dissolve Parliament immediately.
However, Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan are in favour of having the general election only after the northeast monsoon season (November to March).
Incidentally, Zaini took to Facebook yesterday and shared Drainage and Irrigation Department data which projected peak rainfall for the east coast states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang in December.
However, all other states in Peninsular Malaysia are expected to experience peak rainfall in November.
Ismail Sabri is scheduled for an audience with the Agong at 4pm today ahead of tomorrow’s cabinet meeting – the last before the tabling of Budget 2023 in the afternoon.
Focus on early warning system
The Agong left the building around 12.30pm, after the briefing and a tour of the operations room.
Tuan Ibrahim told reporters that the king had decreed for more attention to be given to the early warning system for natural disasters as well as the coordination of aid during floods.
Aside from their preparations for the monsoon season, the minister said they also presented the rain forecast data for the next few months to the Agong.
Khairy said Sultan Abdullah was satisfied with the two ministries’ preparations for the monsoon season.
When asked if this means there would be no issue to hold the 15th general election soon, Khairy said the Agong had sought this briefing on a “routine basis” as the country will indeed be facing the monsoon season.
“There was no other discussion aside from that,” the health minister added.
Pressed on whether the Agong was doing his due diligence before meeting the prime minister later today, Khairy merely said: “The king is very concerned about the well-being of the people. His Majesty wants to know what will happen.” – MKINI
MALAY MAIL / MKINI
