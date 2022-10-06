PM leaves Istana Negara after hour-long audience with Agong

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves to the press as he arrives at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur,

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has left Istana Negara after his audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

His convoy was seen exiting the palace gates at approximately 4.45pm today.

The same convoy was seen entering the palace through its main entrance at 3.49pm.

The prime minister waved to the press gathered at the palace gates and gave them a thumbs-up from inside his official car.

Earlier, Bernama had reported Ismail Sabri as saying that he would discuss matters related to the dissolution of Parliament in order to make way for the upcoming general elections (GE15) with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong only if there was time.

“Not really sure if we will discuss it (dissolution of Parliament) or not.

“If the discussion on Cabinet matters takes too much time or runs until Maghrib prayer, there will be no time to discuss other agenda,” he was quoted as saying.

He reportedly said that the audience scheduled with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was a weekly routine between them to discuss matters related to the Cabinet before its meeting is held.

Today’s meeting is reported to last longer than usual as Ismail Sabri said that there are many issues to that he wishes to share with the Agong. MALAY MAIL

Will Budget 2023 be tabled? PM says wait for tomorrow

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has asked all parties to wait for tomorrow (Friday) for an answer on whether Budget 2023 will be presented at the Dewan Rakyat, as talks about the dissolution of Parliament intensify. “There are all kinds of speculations, some are true, some are not true, so it is better to continue the speculation until tomorrow, then we will know the answer,” he told the media after inspecting preparations for Budget 2023 at the Finance Ministry today. “Wait for tomorrow, if I say it out today, there will be no suspense,” he said. Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz is set to present Budget 2023 at 4pm tomorrow in the Dewan Rakyat. During his visit today, Ismail Sabri met Finance Ministry officials involved in the preparation of Budget 2023 and inspected the budget preparation operation room. He also thanked the ministry staff who worked hard to prepare Budget 2023 where he was told that most of them had been sleeping in the ministry for three weeks to prepare the budget. – Bernama

Amid clamour for GE15, Agong seeks briefing on floods