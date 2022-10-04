WHAT IF THE MAJORITY OF THE CABINET DESERTS ISMAIL SABRI BEFORE HE CAN GET TO THE AGONG? – OF COURSE, AGONG WILL DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT – ZAHID SURE THE KING WILL ‘ACT ACCORDING TO CONSTITUTION’ – BUT IF SO, SURELY THE KING WILL WANT TO KNOW IF THERE WAS A CABINET DECISION – ‘UNDER ARTICLE 40(1) & (1A) IT IS CLEAR THE AGONG MUST ORDINARILY ACT ON THE ADVICE OF THE CABINET’

Zahid confident Agong will dissolve parliament

UMNO is confident that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will agree to the dissolution of parliament when it is presented by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The Umno president said that the King would act according to the constitution.

“The power to dissolve parliament is enshrined in the constitution and the Agong will act accordingly,” Zahid told reporters at a press conference.

The dissolution of parliament is an executive function, performed by the Agong on the advice of the prime minister. The position is governed by Articles 40 and 43 of the Constitution.

Under Article 40(1) and (1A) it is clear that the Agong must ordinarily act on the advice of the cabinet.

On whether the upcoming general election should be held during the monsoon season, the Bagan Datuk lawmaker said that the party had analysed the report by the Met Department.

“We’ve looked at the report, and God willing, the GE will be held before the floods,” Zahid said.

The Met Department had warned that Malaysia would face the monsoon in November.

Last year, the monsoon led to severe flooding in 11 states.

Zahid said that while he respected those who protested against the general election being held during the monsoon, the ultimate decision maker was the prime minister who would advise the Agong, he said.

He also called on the parties to respect Umno’s stand to call for the general election soon.

The opposition parties, along with Perikatan Nasional, who is in the current administration, have all called for the general election to be postponed to next year. TMI

Wan Junaidi: No PM has ever consulted cabinet on polls date

There is no need for the prime minister to seek the cabinet’s consent to recommend the dissolution of Parliament, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar. Responding to a question from reporters at Parliament today, Wan Junaidi said this had always been the practice. “Since Malaya was granted independence in 1957, the prime minister has never discussed (dissolution) with the cabinet,” he said. Earlier today, Perikatan Nasional (PN) said its cabinet members and MPs have been instructed to disagree with the dissolution of Parliament. PN chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin said his coalition believed that the country should be bracing for flood season and tackling inflation instead of elections. Wan Junaidi’s opinion contradicted that of his cabinet colleague Hamzah Zainudin, who is also PN secretary-general. According to Hamzah’s interpretation of the Federal Constitution, previous BN prime ministers could dissolve Parliament because they need not depend on the support of other coalitions. Hamzah said Ismail Sabri was in a situation where he could not fire any of the cabinet members or risk losing the majority to serve as prime minister. “And if he loses the majority, then he can’t advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong – he can only ask,” said Hamzah, according to Sinar Harian. Wan Junaidi said although the prime minister need not heed the cabinet on the dissolution of Parliament, the matter was brought up in the cabinet two weeks ago. “There was no agreement. The prime minister can use his discretion. No dates were mentioned. “However, at least the cabinet knows that the idea had been discussed,” he said.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.