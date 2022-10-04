SHERATON MOVE 2.0 IF ‘BLIND, DEAF & DUMB’ UMNO LOSES GE15?

Will Umno engineer Sheraton Move 2 if it loses the general election?

UMNO is pressing for a general election to be held before the end of the year, which is the monsoon season.

If the torrential rains arrive as anticipated, it will be hard to get a firm foothold on the ground made slippery by water.

If a general election does happen this year as Umno demands, will the party be crushed by the disgust and nausea of the voters?

Umno must truly believe that the voters are blind, deaf and dumb.

If Umno is truly a party of the people that commands the respect and trust of the majority, regardless of when the polls are held, it will win enough seats to form the government.

Its desperation is obvious.

Its desperation and lack of principle were clearly exposed in February 2020 in the ouster of the Pakatan Harapan government known as the Sheraton move.

In its desperate attempt to return to power, it ignored the wishes of majority of the voters. Not once but twice over the last two years.

Umno believes that if the general election is held this year, it will return to Putrajaya.

But what if it loses and finds itself back in the opposition, a role with which it was unfamiliar? Will it once again cause the new government to collapse if such an opportunity arise?

A Sheraton Move 2?

If the people do not want that, they must vote wisely.

Malaysians have seen how those who betrayed and ignored the rakyat’s wishes in 2018 have plunged the country further into the abyss.

Vote wisely to ensure Sheraton Move 2 never happens.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

