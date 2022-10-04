PROMISCUOUS HADI & CO GET IT NICELY FROM UMNO – ZAHID ISSUES 3 CONDITIONS FOR PAS BEFORE UMNO WILL BOTHER TO RETURN TO THE NEGOTIATING TABLE FOR MN

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno has issued PAS an ultimatum, telling the Islamic party that it has to choose between them or Perikatan Nasional (PN), in terms of joining forces at the impending general election.

Its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi – who had previously closed the door to working with PAS under Muafakat Nasional – said that PAS would have to sever ties with PN if it wanted to work with Umno.

PAS had also been given a deadline to decide on the matter, Zahid said.

“You should ask them,” he told reporters when met at a special gathering at the party’s headquarters this afternoon.

Zahid’s comments come a day after PAS said it would soon hold a meeting with Umno’s top leaders to discuss cooperation between the two parties in the 15th general election (GE15).

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the cooperation involved 27 parliamentary seats as well as seats in several states such as Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang.

On Sunday, Zahid said Umno would return to the negotiating table with PAS if it met three conditions, although he did not divulge further details.

Last week, PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin declared that PAS would stick with the coalition in the coming polls and that there was “no issue” about the party wanting to leave.

Zahid went on to say that PAS would be allowed to use its own logo should they decide to cooperate with Umno at the polls.

At the party’s muktamar in September, several PAS chapters called on the party to use its “moon” logo instead of contesting under PN’s logo.

Meanwhile, a source told FMT that Umno would hold a major gathering if PAS decides to break ties with PN.

Dubbed “Muafakat Nasional 2.0”, the source said the gathering would be held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur if PAS fulfilled three key conditions before GE15.

The three conditions are for PAS to leave PN, break all political ties with Bersatu, and officially announce that it has broken off from PN and Bersatu. FMT