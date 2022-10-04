PROMISCUOUS HADI & CO GET IT NICELY FROM UMNO – ZAHID ISSUES 3 CONDITIONS FOR PAS BEFORE UMNO WILL BOTHER TO RETURN TO THE NEGOTIATING TABLE FOR MN

Umno issues PAS ultimatum, it’s either us or PN

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno has issued PAS an ultimatum, telling the Islamic party that it has to choose between them or Perikatan Nasional (PN), in terms of joining forces at the impending general election.

Its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi – who had previously closed the door to working with PAS under Muafakat Nasional – said that PAS would have to sever ties with PN if it wanted to work with Umno.

“You should ask them,” he told reporters when met at a special gathering at the party’s headquarters this afternoon.

Zahid’s comments come a day after PAS said it would soon hold a meeting with Umno’s top leaders to discuss cooperation between the two parties in the 15th general election (GE15).

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the cooperation involved 27 parliamentary seats as well as seats in several states such as Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang.

On Sunday, Zahid said Umno would return to the negotiating table with PAS if it met three conditions, although he did not divulge further details.

Last week, PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin declared that PAS would stick with the coalition in the coming polls and that there was “no issue” about the party wanting to leave.

Zahid went on to say that PAS would be allowed to use its own logo should they decide to cooperate with Umno at the polls.

At the party’s muktamar in September, several PAS chapters called on the party to use its “moon” logo instead of contesting under PN’s logo.

Meanwhile, a source told FMT that Umno would hold a major gathering if PAS decides to break ties with PN.

Dubbed “Muafakat Nasional 2.0”, the source said the gathering would be held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur if PAS fulfilled three key conditions before GE15.

The three conditions are for PAS to leave PN, break all political ties with Bersatu, and officially announce that it has broken off from PN and Bersatu. FMT

PAS free to use its own logo under BN’s banner – Zahid

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has again urged PAS to cut ties with Perikatan Nasional (PN) if it wishes to work with his party.

Zahid said Umno has set a deadline for PAS to decide, and the latter is aware of the conditions that the party has set.

However, Zahid did not elaborate on the deadline.

“The supreme council decision is to ascertain whether PAS really wants to be with us (Umno) after fulfilling the conditions that we have set.

He was speaking at a press conference today after a special meeting between him, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and Umno divisional leaders at Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre today.

Umno has previously set three pre-conditions for PAS before any further negotiations on cooperation between the two parties in the 15th general election.

They require PAS to leave PN, cut ties with Bersatu, and publicly declare that it has mufaraqah (leave a congregation) from Bersatu and PN.

“If they want to be Umno and BN, they are free to use their own party logo, but we can have the tolerance to reach an understanding for facing the election,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zahid said Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has agreed to support all Umno-BN candidates in the next election.

“We really appreciate this and hope it can be realised when the time comes,” he said.

The current Sabah government is supported by GRS and BN assemblypersons.

GRS is led by Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor and comprises Bersatu, PBS, SAPP, Star, and Usno.

On another matter, Zahid said BN has also received applications from other parties to join the coalition.

These applications will be decided by the BN supreme council, he said.  MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY  / MKINI

