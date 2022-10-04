NAJIB MAKES A LAUGHING STOCK OF MALAYSIA – WHERE LAWS ARE MADE BY CONVICTED CRIMINALS, ALLOWED TO LEAVE PRISON TO ATTEND PARLIAMENT

The main question is how and why a convicted criminal, who has already been thrown into jail, still remain a Member of Parliament?

According to the former Attorney General Tommy Thomas a convicted criminal who is sitting inside jail cannot appeal for a pardon until he has completed at least 1/3 of his jail sentence. If a convicted criminal is serving 12 years, that means he must be in jail for at least FOUR years before he can apply for a pardon.

And since this is a legal matter it is best that the present Attorney General make a clear statement on this matter. But is that a tall order?



Congratulations to the Director of the Prisons Department for putting his foot down that convicts serving jail time will not be allowed to attend Parliament.

It is most likely that another circus will also begin. The convicted criminal could possibly start a legal challenge in Court that he wants to attend Parliament – then he can appear in public wearing his suit and tie.

Then it is also possible that he will :

1. ask to recuse the prosecutor.

2. then the judge

3. then fire his lawyers

4. then ask for more time to appoint new layers

5. then ask to delay so that the new lawyers can study the case filesand on and on. We have seen this before.



It is interesting to note that since the ‘I have to be admitted to hospital‘ manouevre has been dealt with and he is back in jail the drama in the Press has also subsided and the country is also at peace. For about two weeks now he has been sleeping in jail. There are TWELVE more years to go. TWELVE VERY LONG YEARS.

Who shall be the Prime Minister in those TWELVE YEARS? Who will be the party in power? UMNO? I dont think so.



Can he survive TWELVE LONG YEARS in jail? I doubt it.

Just plead guilty. Change your plea. Give back all the money that you and your convicted criminal wife have stolen. Name the names of ALL your co-conspirators. Do not leave anyone out. Give dates, places, amounts stolen. And return everything.



Then you may have a chance at negotiating something.

You will not survive TWELVE years in jail.

You may not even survive FOUR years. – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

Prisons dept can let Najib attend Dewan Rakyat, says Speaker