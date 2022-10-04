FED-UP ISMAIL SABRI GETS FIERCE – ONLY I HAVE THE POWER TO ADVISE AGONG WHEN TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT – AS PRESSURE FROM NAJIB-ZAHID CAMPS HITS FEVER PITCH – INDEED UMNO COURT CLUSTER’S BADGERING FOR GE15 IS UNPRECEDENTED – ‘IT WAS NEVER DISCUSSED OPENLY BEFORE. NO POLITICAL PARTIES EVER GAVE THEIR OPINIONS OR INTERFERED IN THE MATTER. NEVER. IT WAS NEVER DISCUSSED WITHIN THE (RULING) PARTY, LET ALONE WITH OTHERS. THE PARLIAMENT DISSOLVES WHEN THE PRIME MINISTER ANNOUNCES THE DISSOLUTION’

Ismail Sabri: Dissolution of Parliament not up for discussion, PM’s prerogative to advise King on the matter

KUALA LUMPUR — Views and cues of political parties regarding the dissolution of Parliament cannot change and influence the power of the prime minister to advise Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the matter.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the call from several parties for the dissolution of Parliament not to be announced soon, although taken into consideration, will also not influence him in making his decision.

He said the decision to dissolve Parliament should not involve open discussion, including involving the government and Opposition parties, but instead should be done only if the prime minister feels Parliament should be dissolved.

“The decision to dissolve Parliament has nothing to do with other political parties. It was never discussed openly before. The Parliament dissolves when the prime minister announces the dissolution.

Ismail Sabri said as prime minister, he has the power to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve the Parliament, but it is the King who has the absolute power to make it happen.

“Some say it should be dissolved before the tabling of Budget 2023, some say it should be on Monday after the tabling, some say next month, some say next year, so many speculations. Let’s just wait,” he said.

On the expiry of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability and the opposition’s support for the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri reiterated that there was no expiry date but the MoU will stand until the Parliament is dissolved.

“When the Parliament is dissolved, the MoU will be nullified,” he said.

On the alleged failed negotiation on Umno-PAS collaboration, Ismail Sabri said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang had held a meeting before but the negotiation will not be completed with just one meeting.

“It involves discussions of major issues, such as cooperation during elections. One meeting will not resolve it all, there may be other things that need to be discussed, so the discussions continue.

“It is not a failed negotiation until it is declared so,” he added. — Bernama

Business group now wants govt to remain till term ends

The Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry said businesses needed some time to recover from economic challenges and they did not want any more disruptions.

GEORGE TOWN: A business group has backtracked on its earlier call for the general election to be held soonest possible.

The Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI) now wants the government to complete its term, saying Putrajaya should give its full attention to the country’s economic recovery.

He said given this situation, businesses wanted some “breathing room to recover, and they do not want any more disruptions”.

“Therefore, it is not the right time to talk about having elections. Focus on economic recovery and don’t have the general election until the end of the government’s term so that it buys time for businesses to concentrate on their recovery,” he told FMT on the sidelines of a talk on “Sustaining Penang’s Competitiveness” organised by MICCI’s Penang chapter.

He said this in response to louder calls by Umno for GE15 to be held this year. Cheah noted that the economy had yet to recover and the monsoon season was nearing.

In February, Cheah had called for the general election to be held to end excessive politicking and to increase investor confidence in the economy. He said then that domestic and foreign investors were either withholding investment decisions or cautiously investing until they could see a more stable political environment.

Asked about his change in position, Cheah said the earlier call was made at a time when there was a lot of political instability and when the economy was just being reopened.

Also, it was unknown back then as to whether the government of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob would last till the end of the year, as he was then being pushed to call for GE15 by September or earlier.

“But over the last six months, it looks like (Ismail’s government) is holding well, and we (businesses) can accept this,” he added.

Make Penang liveable to attract global talents

Meanwhile, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Penang partner Lim Huck Khiam called on the state government to focus on making the island more liveable in order to attract global talents to work and reside there.

Speaking at the same event, Lim said Penang could learn from the experiences of liveable cities around the world by capitalising on its status as one of the top tourist destinations of the country, and also in the world.  FMT

