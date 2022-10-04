‘I DID NOT DREAM OF THAT DATE’ ZAHID COY BECAUSE HE’S BLUFFING? AGAIN? – ISMAIL SABRI CONFIRMS MEETING KING ON THURSDAY BUT GIVES NO HINT OF GE15 – ‘HAVING AN AUDIENCE WITH THE KING? I DO THAT EVERY WEEK BEFORE CABINET MEETING. THE AUDIENCE IS MORE ABOUT THE CABINET MEETING PAPERS’
Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party respects Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s power in proposing a dissolution date for Parliament to pave the way for the 15th general election (GE15) as soon as possible.
When asked whether Ismail Sabri, who is also the Umno vice-president, has been given a deadline to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the dissolution date, Zahid jokingly quipped that it should have been done yesterday.
“I said I wanted it yesterday,” he said in a press conference after a special Umno briefing in Kuala Lumpur today.
Ismail Sabri, who attended and reportedly spoke at the special briefing earlier, was not present at the press conference.
When asked if it is true the prime minister is scheduled to have an audience with the Agong on Friday to seek the dissolution of Parliament, Zahid again gave a coy answer.
“I did not dream of that date,” he quipped.
Earlier today, Ismail Sabri said having an audience with the king is a common routine for the prime minister.
“Having an audience with the king? I do that every week before the cabinet meeting.
“If the cabinet meeting is on Wednesday, I will go on Tuesday. The audience with His Majesty is more about the cabinet meeting papers,” Ismail Sabri said.
Meanwhile, elaborating on how firm Umno-BN is on holding the general elections this year, Zahid, who is also the BN chairperson, stressed that this matter had been officially decided by Umno.
“On Sept 30, the party made an official decision that the general election must be held this year,” he said.
Aside from that, Zahid said Umno will start negotiations and discussions with regard to GE15 candidates next Monday.
