PSY-WAR AGAINST ISMAIL SABRI OR FOR REAL? – GE15 DATE DECIDED, MOST LIKELY IN NOVEMBER, SAY UMNO SOURCES AFTER SPECIAL MEETING – ‘THEY CAN’T DISCLOSE THE DATE YET BECAUSE THEY CANNOT BE SEEN TO PREEMPT THE AGONG’ – BUT WILL THE KING AGREE WHEN HE SEES ISMAIL SABRI ON THURSDAY

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno has already agreed on a date for the 15th general election (GE15), say party sources.

While the agenda of today’s Umno gathering was kept under wraps, three grassroots leaders who spoke to FMT after the meeting confirmed that the top five leadership had already decided on a date for GE15.

“But they are not going to tell us. They can’t disclose the date yet because they cannot be seen to preempt the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” said one source.

It is understood that this was revealed by both Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the meeting.

A division leader from Sabah said they were all in high spirits during the meeting, especially since the date for the election had been set.

“It has already been discussed by the top five but we have not been told when,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Youth wing chief from a division in Pahang also confirmed that the top Umno leaders already knew the election date, adding that he believed it would be “very soon”.

He personally hoped to see Parliament dissolved next week so as to give Umno time to prepare for GE15 to be held in November.

“Personally, I think the naming of the candidates should be early November and maybe GE15 will be in the middle of November.

“We are trying to have it before the end of November to avoid the floods,” he said.

On Friday, Umno leaders confirmed that the general election should be held this year, with Ismail given discretion on proposing a date to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the dissolution of Parliament. FMT

Finance ministry confirms Budget 2023 will be tabled on Friday

PETALING JAYA: The finance ministry has confirmed that the national budget will be tabled on Friday amid speculation that Parliament could be dissolved before then. A ministry spokesman confirmed to the press that the tabling of the budget by finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz would proceed as scheduled. There has been intense speculation that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob may seek the dissolution of Parliament before Oct 7. Earlier today, Ismail stressed that other political parties had no say in the dissolution of Parliament. Opposition politicians, as well as those from Perikatan Nasional, have been speaking out against early elections, citing the monsoon season, the economic situation, the effects of the pandemic, and year-end festivities. FMT

