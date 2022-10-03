DESPERATE CROOKS, DESPERATE DEEDS – ZAHID TO SACK ISMAIL SABRI FROM UMNO EVEN THOUGH HE’S PM? – MUKHRIZ POINTS AT HOW NAJIB TOO SACKED DPM MUHYIDDIN ‘WITHOUT GOING THROUGH A SPECIAL UMNO GENERAL MEETING’

Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir has questioned whether Umno would take action against Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob if he does not propose the dissolution of Parliament in the near future.

According to a report in Berita Harian, Mukhriz said that based on past experiences, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi could take the same action as previous party leaders by sacking Ismail Sabri if he did not comply with the party’s wishes for the 15th general election ( GE15) to be held this year.

Pressing the matter further, Mukhriz described the dismissal of blogger Zaharin Mohd Yasin and the suspension of the membership of Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and Alor Setar Division chief Mohd Yusof Ismail as ‘warning shots’ for Ismail Sabri.

“(Former prime minister) Najib (Abdul Razak) once fired his deputy Muhyiddin Yassin without going through a special Umno general meeting (assembly) to discuss the action.

“Of course, Zahid can also fire a vice-president even though he holds the position of prime minister,” said Mukhriz, whose own father Dr Mahathir Mohamad was known for autocratic actions during his time at the helm of Umno.

Mukhriz, who is also the former Kedah menteri besar, claimed that the only reason Umno insisted that the election be held this year was to avoid more of the party’s leaders being punished through legal channels.

He said Pejuang condemned the move as it dragged the people into the election process when the country was facing the possibility of a major flood as predicted by meteorologists.

“Also, Umno’s reason for holding GE15 this year is, supposedly, to restore the people’s rights, to enable the real mandate to be obtained and a stable government to be formed.

“This is a fraud. All parties know this is to avoid more Umno leaders being punished and jailed, as well as to release Najib from jail.

“Perhaps the people will punish Umno in GE15,” said Mukhriz.

MKINI

