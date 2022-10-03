Mukhriz slams Azmin for claiming Dr M ‘forgot’ why he quit as PM

PETALING JAYA: Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir has called Azmin Ali “rude” for claiming that Dr Mahathir Mohamad “forgot” why he resigned as prime minister in the wake of the Sheraton Move.

Mukhriz also questioned Azmin’s claim that he “chatted with Mahathir for two hours to discuss the Sheraton Move” recently.

“Azmin, don’t be rude! When did Mahathir sit down to chat with you for two hours?” said the Jerlun MP on his Instagram page last night.

“Azmin is really a big liar. The public must reject such a deceitful leader.”

Malaysia Gazette reported yesterday that Azmin, who was launching the Bersatu Selangor congress and election machinery, claimed that Mahathir resigned as the prime minister in 2020 because of his forgetfulness.

Azmin claimed Mahathir told him this during a two-hour meeting he had with the former prime minister recently, during which Mahathir asked him to explain what happened in the Sheraton Move.

“I said, ‘There was no move’.”

He said he then asked Mahathir why he resigned, to which he supposedly said, “That’s the thing, I don’t remember”.

The Sheraton Move in 2020 saw a PKR faction led by Azmin, who was then the party’s deputy president, join forces with Bersatu, Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS to topple the Pakatan Harapan government, which had been in power for 22 months.

Mahathir resigned as Bersatu chairman and prime minister, with Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin then appointed as the country’s eighth prime minister.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.