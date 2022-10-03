NOW SNEAKY AZMIN CLAIMS THERE WAS ‘NO MOVE’ IN SHERATON MOVE! – AND MAHATHIR FORGOT WHY HE QUIT! – ‘AZMIN IS REALLY A BIG LIAR. THE PUBLIC MUST REJECT SUCH A DECEITFUL LEADER,’ MUKHRIZ CHALLENGES PKR’S ‘CHIEF FROG’ TO TELL ‘WHEN DID MAHATHIR EVER SIT DOWN TO CHAT WITH YOU FOR 2 HOURS’ – FOR SURE, AZMIN IS A PROVEN LIAR IF HE CAN’T ANSWER THAT! – AND SO SILLY OF MAHATHIR TO PROTECT HIM DURING THE HAZIQ SEX SCANDAL VIDEO!

Mukhriz slams Azmin for claiming Dr M ‘forgot’ why he quit as PM

PETALING JAYA: Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir has called Azmin Ali “rude” for claiming that Dr Mahathir Mohamad “forgot” why he resigned as prime minister in the wake of the Sheraton Move.

Mukhriz also questioned Azmin’s claim that he “chatted with Mahathir for two hours to discuss the Sheraton Move” recently.

“Azmin is really a big liar. The public must reject such a deceitful leader.”

Malaysia Gazette reported yesterday that Azmin, who was launching the Bersatu Selangor congress and election machinery, claimed that Mahathir resigned as the prime minister in 2020 because of his forgetfulness.

Azmin claimed Mahathir told him this during a two-hour meeting he had with the former prime minister recently, during which Mahathir asked him to explain what happened in the Sheraton Move.

“I said, ‘There was no move’.”

He said he then asked Mahathir why he resigned, to which he supposedly said, “That’s the thing, I don’t remember”.

The Sheraton Move in 2020 saw a PKR faction led by Azmin, who was then the party’s deputy president, join forces with Bersatu, Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS to topple the Pakatan Harapan government, which had been in power for 22 months.

Mahathir resigned as Bersatu chairman and prime minister, with Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin then appointed as the country’s eighth prime minister.

