PETALING JAYA: Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir has called Azmin Ali “rude” for claiming that Dr Mahathir Mohamad “forgot” why he resigned as prime minister in the wake of the Sheraton Move.
“Azmin is really a big liar. The public must reject such a deceitful leader.”
Azmin claimed Mahathir told him this during a two-hour meeting he had with the former prime minister recently, during which Mahathir asked him to explain what happened in the Sheraton Move.
“I said, ‘There was no move’.”
He said he then asked Mahathir why he resigned, to which he supposedly said, “That’s the thing, I don’t remember”.
The Sheraton Move in 2020 saw a PKR faction led by Azmin, who was then the party’s deputy president, join forces with Bersatu, Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS to topple the Pakatan Harapan government, which had been in power for 22 months.
Mahathir resigned as Bersatu chairman and prime minister, with Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin then appointed as the country’s eighth prime minister.
