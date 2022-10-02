HAMZAH’S IMPLICIT THREAT TO ISMAIL SABRI – TRY TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT WITHOUT CABINET’S CONSENT & PN ALLIES WILL PULL OUT – ‘IT MEANS HE HAS LOST HIS MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT. HE CAN’T ADVISE AGONG ANYMORE BUT HE CAN ONLY REQUEST FOR DISSOLUTION & IT IS UP TO THE KING TO DECIDE’ – BUT WILL THE KING WANT TO TAKE FALL FOR UMNO & BE BLAMED FOR FLOOD CHAOS & FATALITIES JUST TO SAVE A FEW ‘OLIGARCHS’?

Why the rush for GE? Hamzah asks Umno

KOTA KINABALU: Umno’s stand that the 15th General Election must be held this year because the government is no good and needs a fresh mandate is puzzling, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

“He (the Prime Minister) has to take the opinion of his Cabinet before making a decision (dissolution) because it is in the Constitution,” said the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general.

“Some people say.., it’s okay because the PM is in power, he can fire all of these people (against dissolution) for him to make a decision.

“If he fires the other ministers (not from Umno), it means that he has lost his majority in Parliament. He can’t advise the Agong anymore but he can only request for dissolution and it is up to the King to decide,” he added.

Hamzah said that he is puzzled by Umno’s stand on the dissolution as calling for elections is usually done at the end of a Parliament’s term.

“There is a government that exists today, it should continue until the end of its term but if Umno says no because it is no good.

“They say the government is not good and is led by an Umno PM himself, that’s why they are pushing for an election, which means Umno wants the people to appoint a new government, no more PM from Umno because they can’t find a new Umno PM.

“What is their aim and goal? I don’t know. What is important in the Constitution saying that the PM can advise the King to dissolve after discussing with Cabinet,” he said

The Home Minister said previously, the Prime Minister was from the dominant party (Barisan Nasional) and as such he could unilaterally advise the King to dissolve Parliament.

He added that the current Prime Minister’s majority was from the support of various parties and he should seek advice from his Cabinet members represented by other parties, saying that the current government is focused on improving people’s livelihood.

Hamzah said this when speaking to reporters at the launching of the Home Ministry’s Sabah leg of the “Kita Demi Rakyat” programme at the Likas Sports Complex here launched by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor on Sunday (Oct 2). ANN

PKR’s Pasir Gudang rep labels Umno’s top five as oligarchs for pushing for elections

JOHOR BARU: A PKR lawmaker has called the top five Umno leaders oligarchs for pushing for the 15th General Election (GE15) to be held this year. Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim said the top five Umno leaders did not have legal powers in pressuring Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to dissolve Parliament to allow GE15 to be held in a situation where Malaysia was threatened with monsoon floods. “Umno secretary general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan highlighted that Article 40(1) of the Federal Constitution is where the Yang di-Pertuan Agong must act on the advice of the Prime Minister. “The Pontian MP tries to hide the fact that the Federal Constitution gave discretion to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to agree or reject the Prime Minister’s request to dissolve Parliament under Article 40(2)(b),” he said in a statement here on Saturday (Oct 1). Hassan added that Malaysia was a country which practised parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy. He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s discretionary power under Article 40 (2)(b) would ensure that the Parliament was not dissolved at will by the ruling political party. “Our Federal Constitution gives a guarantee that Malaysia does not fall into the hands of oligarchs like the Umno top five,” he added. An oligarchy is a political system where a small group of people have control of a country or organisation. Hassan said Umno was pushing for GE15 before the court handed its decision against its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi by December. The top five refers to Ahmad Zahid, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and three vice-presidents – Ismail Sabri, Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid. On Friday (Sept 30), Ahmad Maslan said Ismail Sabri is set to seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to present a few possible dates to dissolve Parliament. He added this was among the decisions made during the party’s supreme council meeting held at the KL World Trade Centre. “The dissolution of Parliament must be done at the soonest possible time to allow GE15 to be held by this year. “Based on this decision, the Prime Minister will present the proposed dates of dissolution to the King, in line with Article 40(1) of the Federal Constitution,” he said. ANN

