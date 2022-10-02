SHOCK BOMBSHELL – IT’S GAME OVER FOR BETRAYED, STABBED-IN-THE-BACK & TOTALLY PLAYED EUROPE – U.S. NAVY CHOPPERS FLEW OVER NORDSTREAM GAS PIPELINES BEFORE BLASTS – WHY? WAS IT TO STOP EUROPE FROM RECONCILING WITH RUSSIA – EVEN AS ORDINARY GERMANS THE LATEST TO STAGE MASSIVE PROTESTS AGAINST THEIR OWN GOVT, THE EU & NATO – CHANTING INSTEAD ‘RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA’

Situation On The Ground In Europe Getting More Difficult
This is Lilly from the YouTube Channel ‘Survival Lilly’. Lilly is an Austrian outdoors person. Most of her videos are about camping in the woods, fishing and hunting for survival. Some of her fans have termed her as a “prepper” – the class of people who prepare for survival in a post-apocalyptic world (nuclear war, asteroid or giant meteor strike, natural disasters, wars etc).
Lately (post Ukraine War) she has turned to talking about the difficult living conditions in Austria and Europe, especially the high price inflation and the super high energy bills. This time around the Europeans seem to be going through tough times. These wounds are self inflicted and they can be overcome quite easily.
-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
.