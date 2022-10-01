NAJIB-ZAHID CAMPS PUSH THE DAGGER AT ISMAIL SABRI’S THROAT – YOU MUST SEEK AUDIENCE WITH KING TO PRESENT POSSIBLE PARLIAMENT DISSOLUTION DATES SO THAT GE15 CAN BE HELD THIS YEAR

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is set to seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to present a few possible dates to dissolve Parliament, says Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The Umno secretary-general said this was among the decisions made during the party’s supreme council meeting on Friday (Sept 30) at the KL World Trade Centre.

“The dissolution of Parliament must be done at the soonest possible time to allow the 15th General Election to be held by this year.

“Based on this decision, the Prime Minister will present the proposed dates of dissolution to the King, in line with Article 40(1) of the Federal Constitution,” said Ahmad in a brief press conference after the meeting.

ANN

.