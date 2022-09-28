RIDING HIGH ON HIS ACQUITTAL, ZAHID HOLDS JAILBIRD NAJIB HIGH UP ON NO-STANDARD BN’S PEDESTAL – ‘THEY HAVE OVERLOOKED THE MEANING OF BOSSKU’ – YET WHAT DOES BOSSKU NAJIB, PERHAPS UMNO-BN’S REAL POSTER BOY & NOT ISMAIL SABRI, STAND FOR – IF NOT THIEVERY, STEALING, CHEATING, BRIBERY, CORRUPTION, POWER ABUSE & OTHER KLEPTOCRATIC CRIMES?

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says Najib Razak’s imprisonment will not stop Barisan Nasional from winning the next general election as the ‘bossku’ aura is still strong.

Najib’s influence still strong, will lead BN to polls win, says Zahid

NAJIB Razak’s imprisonment will not stop Barisan Nasional (BN) from winning the 15th general election as the “Bossku” aura is still strong, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

The Umno president said Najib’s contributions are still being appreciated by the people who are now starting to see the truth.

“There were those who predicted that Najib’s imprisonment would weaken BN, but that is not the case,” he wrote on Facebook.

“BN will continue forward. Bossku’s contribution is still held in high regard by the people. This will propel BN to a big win in GE15.”

The Bagan Datuk MP said allegations that Najib was given preferential treatment in prison is a ploy at character assassination.

“Our enemies thought Najib’s name will be ‘killed’ after his imprisonment, that is why they opposed BN by way of character assassination.

“But their intention won’t succeed. They’ve overlooked the meaning of Bossku, that Bossku is in reference to the people,” he said.

Najib had previously said that just because he is called Bossku, it does not make him a boss of the people, but rather the people are his boss.

Last month, the Federal Court quashed Najib’s appeal and upheld his sentence in the SRC International case.

The apex court ordered the Pekan lawmaker to begin his 12-year jail sentence immediately.

In addition to this, the former prime minister will have to pay a RM210 million fine, in default of another five years of imprisonment.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

