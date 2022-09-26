ZAHID ALREADY TALKING AS IF THE PM POST BELONGS TO HIM – YET IF NAJIB & UMNO HAD NOT CRASHED THE COUNTRY, MAHATHIR & PAKATAN WOULD NOT HAVE WON GE14 – BUT ‘SELECTIVE MEMORY’ ZAHID SEEMS TO HAVE FORGOTTEN – HE ALSO OMITS THE RINGGIT HAS PLUNGED TO 4.60 WITH UMNO BACK IN CHARGE – ‘THE COUNTRY WAS IN A MESS LEADING TO BN NEEDING TO GET INVOLVED TO STEER THE COUNTRY’
Dr Mahathir not fit to lead country again, says Zahid
The former prime minister said that if the people keep insisting that he should take up the position again, then he had no choice but to accept it for the third time in his political career.
“It is hard to believe Dr Mahathir’s ‘recycled’ excuse that he will only be prime minister for a short period of time after GE15,” Zahid said in a statement on Facebook.
“The country was in a mess leading to Barisan Nasional needing to get involved to steer the country.”
In the last general election, Dr Mahthir led the opposition to a historic win over Barisan Nasional.
It all came crashing down after 22 months after the Sheraton Move which saw Dr Mahathir resign and Pakatan Harapan ousted from Putrajaya.
Zahid said Dr Mahathir’s experience as PM for 22 years no longer holds value as times have changed.
The Bagan Datuk MP said similarly, Muhyiddin Yassin also has no business coming back as prime minister again.
Muhyiddin was prime minister for 17 months before he was replaced by Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
