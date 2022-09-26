ISMAIL SABRI’S ALLIES RUSH TO SQUASH TALK OF ZAHID AS UMNO’S NEW PM CANDIDATE – BUT HOW COME ZAHID HIMSELF DOESN’T COME OUT TO ISSUE A DENIAL?

PUTRAJAYA: Umno vice-president Mahdzir Khalid has rubbished claims that the party is placing its president, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, as the prime ministerial candidate for the next general election (GE15).

No talk of Zahid as PM candidate, says Umno veep

Mahdzir, who is also rural development minister, said a previous Umno meeting had already decided that Ismail Sabri Yaakob would remain as prime minister if Barisan Nasional (BN) won GE15.

“So far the decision made at the party level is that Ismail is our poster boy and PM candidate for GE15.

“I, as a party vice-president, can say that there was no such meeting (to discuss Zahid’s candidacy as PM),” he told a news conference after opening the Second Triennial Delegates Meeting of the Peninsular Malaysia Community Development Department Staff Union here.

He was commenting on a statement, purportedly issued by Umno, that had gone viral on social media claiming that Zahid would be made prime minister if BN won GE15 and that the matter would be discussed at the Umno Supreme Council meeting on Sept 30.

Mahdzir said such ‘fake news’ shared on social media was aimed at causing divisions within Umno.

Yesterday, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan was reported to have denied issuing any statement on Zahid being Umno’s pick for prime minister in GE15.

He said any statement on Umno that was not shared on all his social media pages was definitely fake.

