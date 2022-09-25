‘ISMAIL, YOU ARE THE PM. YOU SHOULD ACT AS A PM & NOT FOLLOW ORDERS FROM YOUR PARTY’ – BUT WHAT DOES ISMAIL DO? – HE FLIES OFF TO UAE RIGHT AFTER A LACKLUSTRE SHOWING AT U.N. ASSEMBLY – INSTEAD RESOLVING MOUNTING DISQUIET & UNCERTAINTY OVER GE15 DATE, LOOMING MASSIVE FLOODS & A ‘DYING’ RINGGIT

DAP’s secretary-general reminded Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to choose a proper date and not fall to pressure from Umno chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid had been pressuring Ismail to call for elections and had even said polls can take place during the monsoon season.

Ismail had previously responded saying he would be making an announcement on the election date soon after meeting with Umno’s top five leaders.

Loke also told Ismail that if he dared dissolve parliament during the monsoon season, Umno would be punished by voters.

He urged Ismail to act and decide as a prime minister, not as an Umno member.

“DAP is not afraid to face an election – we can even fight tomorrow – but I dare Ismail to call for the general election during flood season.

“Ismail, you are the prime minister, you should act as a prime minister and not follow orders from your party.

“If he dares to do so, his party Umno will be punished heavily by the people. We are not asking Ismail to dissolve (parliament), but we need to prioritise the people,” said Loke.

Banjir di bandar JB hari ni..

Zahid nak PRU juga walau banjir?

Kalau macam ni ok ke? pic.twitter.com/cYY4kFXVb1 — Napsiah Khamis (@NapsiahKhamis) September 25, 2022

Loke reiterated that DAP is committed to PH and will contest under its banner.

He said the PH presidential council has agreed to use a common logo in the polls.

“DAP is fully committed to PH and we will contest under the PH banner including using one common logo to face other parties in the elections,” said Loke. TMI

