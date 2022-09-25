‘ISMAIL, YOU ARE THE PM. YOU SHOULD ACT AS A PM & NOT FOLLOW ORDERS FROM YOUR PARTY’ – BUT WHAT DOES ISMAIL DO? – HE FLIES OFF TO UAE RIGHT AFTER A LACKLUSTRE SHOWING AT U.N. ASSEMBLY – INSTEAD RESOLVING MOUNTING DISQUIET & UNCERTAINTY OVER GE15 DATE, LOOMING MASSIVE FLOODS & A ‘DYING’ RINGGIT
Set proper GE15 date to avoid voters’ wrath, Anthony Loke tells PM
Ismail had previously responded saying he would be making an announcement on the election date soon after meeting with Umno’s top five leaders.
Loke also told Ismail that if he dared dissolve parliament during the monsoon season, Umno would be punished by voters.
He urged Ismail to act and decide as a prime minister, not as an Umno member.
“DAP is not afraid to face an election – we can even fight tomorrow – but I dare Ismail to call for the general election during flood season.
“Ismail, you are the prime minister, you should act as a prime minister and not follow orders from your party.
“If he dares to do so, his party Umno will be punished heavily by the people. We are not asking Ismail to dissolve (parliament), but we need to prioritise the people,” said Loke.
Banjir di bandar JB hari ni..
Zahid nak PRU juga walau banjir?
Kalau macam ni ok ke? pic.twitter.com/cYY4kFXVb1
— Napsiah Khamis (@NapsiahKhamis) September 25, 2022
Loke reiterated that DAP is committed to PH and will contest under its banner.
He said the PH presidential council has agreed to use a common logo in the polls.
“DAP is fully committed to PH and we will contest under the PH banner including using one common logo to face other parties in the elections,” said Loke. TMI
Ismail Sabri to take 4-day trip to UAE
PRIME Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will undertake a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 26 to 29.
He is scheduled to have an audience with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.
This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since Sheikh Mohamed’s appointment as new UAE president on May 14.
High on the agenda of discussion between the two leaders is to explore potential areas of cooperation to further strengthen the long-standing and multifaceted cooperation between Malaysia and the UAE, said the Foreign Ministry in a statement today.
During the visit, Ismail will also visit Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) where the key focus is potential collaboration between Adnoc and Petronas in oil and gas as well as renewable energy.
In 2021, the UAE was Malaysia’s largest trading partner, second-largest export destination and second-largest import source among West Asian countries. For the year 2021, Malaysia’s total trade with UAE increased by 7.9% to RM22.29 billion from RM20.65 billion in 2020.
During the visit, the prime minister will be accompanied by the deputy foreign minister and senior government officials. – Bernama
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / BERNAMA
