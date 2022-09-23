CHINA PRESSES UKRAINE TO GO FOR ‘PEACEFUL SETTLEMENT’ – AS 4 OCCUPIED REGIONS HOLD REFERENDUMS TO JOIN RUSSIA – WHILE U.S. & LAPDOG ALLIES CONTINUE TO FAN THE FLAMES OF WAR BY CALLING THE REFERENDUMS A ‘SHAM’

China’s foreign minister has told his Ukrainian counterpart that all efforts conducive to a peaceful settlement of the war must be supported, according to reports by Chinese state media.

“Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected,” Wang Yi reportedly told Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, adding that Beijing always stands on the side of peace.

Both diplomats last spoke to each other on a call in April. China has refused to condemn Russia’s actions, but it has repeatedly stated that it supports the sovereignty of all countries in relation to Ukraine.

